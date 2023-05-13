Alasia Smith didn’t envision herself entering the transfer portal and leaving Gardner-Webb.
After all, the former Science Hill High School star had three great years at the North Carolina university, especially last season when the Bulldogs went undefeated in both the Big South Conference regular-season and tournament. They had a 21-game winning streak heading into the NCAA tournament before a first-round loss to Utah.
Coached by Alex Simmons, a former two-time national champion player under Pat Summitt at Tennessee, the Bulldogs set a single-season program record with 29 wins.
When Simmons left to take over as head coach at Memphis and three of her assistants followed, Smith also decided to join the Tigers program. Still, it wasn’t an easy decision after Smith had invested so much in the Boling Springs, N.C. community.
Smith averaged 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over her three seasons. She was named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020-21 and the league’s defensive player of the year last season with 116 steals.
“I thought I was going to finish out with Gardner-Webb with all of them, but Coach Alex had a great opportunity after the season we had,” Smith said Saturday at her first-ever basketball camp at the Topper Palace. “We finally got all the pieces to the puzzle last season and it was amazing to be a part of it. The community came out and supported us, and that was big. So I had to put a lot of thought into it before deciding to go in the portal.”
On Saturday, she was glad to be back home in Johnson City and working with the kids. She remembers an early age when she wasn’t that interested in basketball and actually wanted to be a cheerleader.
“Basketball was not in the picture. I wanted to be that girly little thing,” she said. “Then, I was always in the gym, watching my sister (Shae), my brother (Larry Jr.) and my mom. It was like, ‘Why not get into it?’ ”
Once she got serious about basketball, her parents, Larry Sr. and Leah who are both in the Carson-Newman Athletics Hall of Fame, asked that she would invest the time to become a standout player. She certainly did that, named the All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year by the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News her senior season when she averaged 15 points, 9.5 rebounds and four steals per game.
That dedication was a message she passed on to the older kids, while it was more about introducing basic drills and having fun for the younger kids.
“I was nervous to have a camp of my own,” she said. “But, I wanted to give back to the community and show the kids what they could do.”
They are able to look at Smith as an inspiration, someone who is still putting in the time and working on her game. Smith looks up to former South Carolina star and reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson for her tenacity and determination.
“A’ja Wilson is one who I pattern my game after. I love her style of play,” Smith said. “There’s nothing that gets past her. The words that she says, ‘Mind over matter,’ that’s a motto that I stand by.”