Tim Smith admits the memories and emotions will likely be overwhelming Saturday when East Tennessee State retires his jersey.

The Bucs’ all-time leading scorer made ETSU basketball exciting again during his career, in which he scored 2,300 points from 2002-2006 and played in the NCAA Tournament twice.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you