Tim Smith admits the memories and emotions will likely be overwhelming Saturday when East Tennessee State retires his jersey.
The Bucs’ all-time leading scorer made ETSU basketball exciting again during his career, in which he scored 2,300 points from 2002-2006 and played in the NCAA Tournament twice.
“It’s exciting,” Smith said Thursday during a Zoom call with local media. “It’ll be like chills because it’s exciting to me. It’ll be exciting to me and my family.”
Smith said the favorite memory of his career was getting ETSU back to the NCAA Tournament in 2003. It was the school’s first appearance in the Big Dance since 1992.
“The best one has to be going back to the NCAA,” Smith said Thursday. “When we made the run in the (Atlantic Sun Conference) tournament, it was a beautiful thing because of the excitement from old players, the alumni, the coaches. It just showed how much they wanted this and how much hard work they put in.”
The Bucs lost to Wake Forest 76-73 in Smith’s first NCAA appearance. In the following year’s NCAA Tournament, ETSU fell by three again, this time to Cincinnati.
“Always,” Smith says when asked how often he thinks of those close calls. “We should have advanced at least one time. I always go back to like ‘We should have this game.’
“You look at the team before us and it’s like ‘Man, they advanced so why can’t we do the same thing?’ It’s frustrating at times because you want to compare yourself to the greatest teams coming out of ETSU.”
Smith, who recently turned 40, admits he had doubts about his college choice early in his career, especially when he was not starting right away as a freshman.
“I don’t even know if (Ed) DeChellis really cared for me at first because I don’t think I was his style of player,” Smith said. “He was more of a run-the-offense type of person. So you had to adapt. At the same time, I still just tried to do what I did best growing up. And that’s what made DeChellis such a great coach because he adapted as well. Instead of saying ‘That’s not my type,’ he adapted and changed everything and we went from there.”
Smith, who had the first triple-double in ETSU history in 2006, was even more proud when his son Trevor Smith recently signed a letter-of-intent to play at Richmond. Trevor is a 6-foot point guard and listed as one of the top 30 players at his position in the country.
“It was definitely exciting to know that your son is following in your footsteps and to have an opportunity to go to the next level is a wonderful thing,” Smith said.
When Smith watches the Bucs play Saturday against Jacksonville State, he’ll be paying attention to one player in particular. Allen Strothers wears Smith’s old number, 5. Smith’s jersey is being retired and hung in the rafters, but his number will still be available. And he’ll have his eyes on Strothers, a freshman point guard who leads the Bucs in assists.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Smith said. “And he’s from Newport News, so you know he’s hopefully representing well. I know his father real good and he played against my son. He’s been brought up well and hopefully he can do better than I did.”