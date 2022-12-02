Stothers

Allen Strothers wears Tim Smith's No. 5.

 Tom Raymond

East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver was an assistant at Rhode Island and Georgia when Tim Smith was making a name for himself as a high-scoring guard.

Although Smith’s ETSU teams never played against Oliver’s squads, the Bucs’ current coach was aware of the exploits of the speedy left-hander who was the talk of college basketball for a while.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you