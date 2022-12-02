East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver was an assistant at Rhode Island and Georgia when Tim Smith was making a name for himself as a high-scoring guard.
Although Smith’s ETSU teams never played against Oliver’s squads, the Bucs’ current coach was aware of the exploits of the speedy left-hander who was the talk of college basketball for a while.
“Everybody was,” Oliver said.
Smith left ETSU as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,300 points. His jersey will be retired Saturday as the Bucs play host to Jacksonville State.
“I’m really honored to be sitting in his chair when Tim Smith comes back and gets his jersey retired,” Oliver said. “I watched him a lot when he played. No one’s breaking that record. That’s just going to sit there forever. Nowadays, if you’re scoring that much, you’re probably not finishing up here in four years. He was just absolutely unbelievable at putting the ball in the basket. So I’m glad to be a part of that process.”
ETSU will retire Smith’s jersey and it will hang in the rafters at Freedom Hall with the others that have been previously retired. Smith’s jersey number will not be retired. That belongs to current Bucs guard Allen Strothers. It is in keeping with the way jersey retirements have been handled in the past at the school.
Mister Jennings’ No. 22 and Greg Dennis’ No. 11 jerseys hang in the rafters, but their numbers are still being used. Jaden Seymour is wearing Jennings’ number and Jalen Haynes has Dennis’.
BUC BITS
ETSU comes into the game 4-4 after a win over Mars Hill on Wednesday night.
Jalen Haynes took over the Bucs’ scoring lead at 14.8 points per game with a 21-point effort against Mars Hill. He made all eight of his field goal attempts.
Jordan King improved his shooting, making 6 of 12, and getting 14 points. He is second on the team at 14.1 points per game.
King drove to the basket a few times and even had a breakaway dunk.
“Jordan King is going to have a couple of explosions at some point in time on offense where he's going to make every shot,” Oliver said. “We talked a lot about the fact that his layup package, for his size, he’s turned into an elite layup maker. And so I said ‘Why would you settle for contested threes when you can just shot fake it by people and get to the basket?’ ”
SCOUTING THE GAMECOCKS
Jacksonville State comes in 3-4 after beating North Dakota State in its last game.
Demaree King leads the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game. He’s also shooting 46% from 3-point range. The Gamecocks lead the Atlantic Sun Conference in 3-point shooting, making almost 41%.
Coach Ray Harper in his seventh season at Jacksonville State.