Two former East Tennessee State golfers have turned into stars on the international stage and it seems the sky is the limit for Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk.

Power is ranked No. 1 in the early FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour while Meronk is No. 2 in the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) rankings.

AD

Adrian Meronk and Fred Warren try to stay dry during a tournament while Meronk was playing at ETSU.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you