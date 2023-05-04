Jackson Skeen has been on quite a roll this golf season and the Johnson City native is about to play in his biggest tournament to date.

Skeen, who plays for Tennessee Tech, earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament as an individual. He will compete in the May 15-17 Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club in Alabama.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you