Jackson Skeen has been on quite a roll this golf season and the Johnson City native is about to play in his biggest tournament to date.
Skeen, who plays for Tennessee Tech, earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament as an individual. He will compete in the May 15-17 Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club in Alabama.
The NCAA field was announced Wednesday during a program on Golf Channel.
“I was stoked,” Skeen said. “I knew this day was coming. I knew the selection show was on Wednesday. I had a final (exam) this morning,` so I rushed and got that final done so I could watch the selection show.”
When Skeen saw his name on the screen, it started to hit home. Then reality really set in as his phone began to buzz.
“It was really cool,” he said. “It was kind of crazy because as soon as I saw the screen, I guess everyone else saw it. My phone was crazy for like five minutes because there were so many people trying to text me and call me.”
Skeen won one college tournament this spring and went on to break the Tennessee Tech single-season scoring record of 70.96 strokes per round. Three-time PGA Tour winner Scott Stallings previously held the record.
“I feel like I’ve just gotten a lot more mature,” Skeen said. “I just got a lot more consistent. I’ve been practicing really hard, so I feel like all my hard work has just been paying off.”
Skeen faces a stern test at the regional, where the top individual not on one of the five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championship.
“I am out to win it, no matter what,” Skeen said. “That’s the goal. I want to be able to have the opportunity to play for the national championship.”
Skeen, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will graduate next spring with a degree in business management.
“It’s been a really good year for me, probably my best year of playing golf,” he said. “So it’s been really fun. It’s been amazing, actually.”
Skeen made local history last summer when he won the East Tennessee Amateur. He’s the only golfer to win both the ETA and Tillinghast Invitational, two of the biggest local tournaments. He has shot rounds of 64 in each event.
He’ll be taking on an entirely different level of competition at Auburn.
“This is probably the biggest tournament I’ve ever played in,” he said. “I’m head over heels. I'm excited. It’s going to be tough and it’s going to be a lot of fun. So I can’t wait.”