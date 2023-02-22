East Tennessee State avoided its 20th loss Wednesday night, but the talk in the wake of the Bucs’ 78-70 victory over The Citadel was about the players who weren’t there.
The Bucs, who were already missing point guard Allen Strothers, were also playing without reserve forwards Brock Jancek and Josh Gregory, neither of whom was on the bench. Strothers missed the team’s last game after reportedly taking an elbow to the head in practice.
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said Jancek suffered a concussion and Gregory would be “taking some time away from the team.” Amid reports that some kind of fight took place, Oliver said, “No comment on that.”
Jordan King scored 27 points as the short-handed Bucs improved to 11-19 overall, 7-10 in the Southern Conference.
“I was just happy to get the win,” said King, who scored 42 on The Citadel in the teams’ first meeting. “Just trying to play hard so we can win some games, get some momentum going into this tournament coming up.”
Jaden Seymour had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucs, while Jalen Haynes added 14 points and Justice Smith and Jamarius Hairston had 10 apiece.
The Bucs played the final 3:52 without Haynes, who was ejected. Haynes was kicked out after being hit with two two quick technical fouls for his reaction to being called for an offensive foul, his fourth personal.
“He can’t react like that,” Oliver said. “That can’t happen. It changed the game. We were up 17 points at one point and all of a sudden it gets tight.”
Smith’s 3-pointer with 7:45 left had put the Bucs up 54-39. Moments later, King nailed a crazy, falling-down 3-pointer and it was 61-44.
After Haynes’ ejection, the Bulldogs went on a run and cut the Bucs’ lead to 61-54 with little more than three minutes left.
King sealed the victory when his three free throws at the 1:26 mark put ETSU up 70-60. With the Bucs clinging to a 67-60 lead and the shot clock at 1, King was falling out of bounds in the corner and forced to launch a desperation shot when he was fouled.
Josh Taylor made an appearance for the Bucs after missing seven games with a broken left wrist. With a heavy cast on his arm and playing basically one-handed, Taylor scored one point and had three rebounds in 17 minutes.
The Bulldogs (11-20, 5-12) were led by Stephen Clark’s 14 points.
Early in the second half, The Citadel’s Austin Ash went down hard trying a layup as a foul was called. He was in obvious pain, but managed to get up and make both free throws before heading to the bench for good. The Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer finished with 13 points.
Saturday is Senior Day for the Bucs as they take on UNCG at Freedom Hall. Jancek, Hairston and DeAnthony Tipler will be honored for their one season of service. If ETSU wins, it would be assured of finishing fifth in the SoCon and avoiding the dreaded play-in game at the conference tournament.