East Tennessee State avoided its 20th loss Wednesday night, but the talk in the wake of the Bucs’ 78-70 victory over The Citadel was about the players who weren’t there.

The Bucs, who were already missing point guard Allen Strothers, were also playing without reserve forwards Brock Jancek and Josh Gregory, neither of whom was on the bench. Strothers missed the team’s last game after reportedly taking an elbow to the head in practice.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you