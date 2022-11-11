The numbers add up to an expected shootout when Western Carolina pays a visit to Greene Stadium for a Southern Conference football game.
The Catamounts and Bucs meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in ETSU’s home finale, and if form holds true, the busiest man in the stadium might be the scoreboard operator.
The two teams are tied for second in the SoCon in scoring at 33.2 points per game. Defensively, they’re both in the bottom half with the Bucs allowing 28.9 points and the Catamounts giving up 33.9.
“I think our defense will be ready to go, but I just think in today’s college football, you’ve got to be ready to score a lot of points,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “There aren’t many 17-14 games, in our league anyway. I just think our mentality is we’ve got to try to score every time we get it.”
Western Carolina comes in 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the SoCon. The Catamounts are coming off a 36-29 win over Wofford, the team that beat the Bucs in their last outing to drop them to 3-6, 1-6.
ETSU has begun to figure out how to move the ball and score in its last four games, averaging more than 40 points over that span.
“Their offense is explosive and scores a lot, so that keeps putting the defense out and they keep getting in those shootouts,” ETSU tight end Noah West said. “They’ve given up a few points in a couple of games, so we’re going to try to go out and score on every drive. We know that there’s an explosive offense on their bench, so we’ve got to help our defense out by putting a lot of points up.”
During its current three-game losing streak, ETSU has allowed more than 52 points per game. The Bucs had last week off and they’re hoping the rest gave them a chance to recharge their batteries as they prepared for Saturday’s game and next week’s season finale at Mississippi State.
“I think having this bye week has given the guys a little bit of time to breathe, get their feet about them and then really reset as a defense,” Bucs defensive lineman Max Evans said. “We reminded ourselves ‘Hey, we are still a good defense. We’ve had a couple stumbles along the way, but we are still a good defense.’ So it’s a great challenge and I think all of our guys are really excited to take it on.”
Western Carolina quarterback Carlos Davis leads the SoCon in total offense. He’s completed 67% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
SENIOR DAY
Saturday is Senior Day and 13 players will be honored in pregame ceremonies.
All-America running back Jacob Saylors, who leads the SoCon in rushing at 121 yards per game, leads the way. Also being recognized will be Blake Austin, Tanner Corum, Timmy Dorsey, Jay Harrison, Shaun Hastings, Max Howell, Deuce Larose, Marqui Manns, Mike Price, Dwyane Ruff, Cason Setzekorn and Joe Schreiber.
HEROES' DAY
Any veteran or active service military member can get into the game for free. Tickets can be claimed at the main east side gate near the stadium's arches starting two hours before kickoff.
BLUE RIDGE BORDER BATTLE
Since 2018 the rivalry between the two teams has been called the Blue Ridge Border Battle. ETSU has won three of the four games since the idea’s inception, including last season’s 56-35 victory that was tied 35-35 at halftime.