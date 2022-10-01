As East Tennessee State walked off the field at Greene Stadium with a 13-0 halftime lead, it wasn’t surprising that the Bucs almost looked disappointed.
Sure, they were happy to be ahead, but they hadn’t put Chattanooga away when they had the chance and it was like they knew it would come back to haunt them.
Their fears were confirmed over the next two quarters.
By the end of the day, Chattanooga had a 24-16 win and ETSU was still searching for its first Southern Conference victory.
The Bucs dominated the first half, yet went into the locker room with a mere 13-point lead. It sure felt like they should be ahead by more than that, but two drives with potential stalled, ending in short field goals.
“We didn’t finish some drives with touchdowns,” ETSU coach George Quarles said after his team fell to 2-3 overall, 0-3 in the SoCon. “We moved it in the first half and did some stuff we wanted to do, for sure. We were able to run it. But we had to settle for field goals and that will come back and get you.”
It came back and got the Bucs as Chattanooga outscored them 24-3 in the second half to win for the third time in a row in what is called the Rail Rivalry.
ETSU’s first possession of the day ended with a 36-yard touchdown run by Bryson Irby. Suddenly, the Bucs were in business.
The defense got a stop and ETSU moved the ball well again, but stalled at the Chattanooga 15-yard line and Tyler Keltner kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Later in the second quarter, Chattanooga lined up to punt and the snap sailed over the punter’s head for a 40-yard loss. The Bucs took over at the Chattanooga 12-yard line and promptly lost four yards on three plays before settling for Keltner’s 33-yard field goal.
All the momentum gained from the bad snap was gone.
The Bucs held Chattanooga’s star running back Ailym Ford to 16 yards on 10 carries in the first half. But as their offense continued to be unproductive — they were 1-for-14 on third-down conversions — the defense began to wear down after halftime.
Ford finally began to look like himself in the third quarter and on the second play of the fourth, he scored on a 9-yard run, breaking three tackles while plowing his way into the end zone for the Mocs’ first touchdown.
In the third quarter, ETSU linebacker Stephen Scott went down with a groin injury. He didn’t return and his absence coincided with the Mocs picking up the pace with their offense.
“That definitely doesn’t help,” Quarles said. “Stephen is probably the heart and soul of our defense. He makes a lot of the calls. I think Erek Campbell came in and did well, but like I said, Stephen, there's a reason he’s a starter.”
Chattanooga rushed for 123 yards after halftime and Ford finished with 101 on 28 carries.
ETSU’s defense was led by linebacker Chandler Martin, who had 11 tackles and a quarterback sack among his three tackles for loss.
“Chandler is having a great season,” Quarles said. “He just continues to come up and make big plays. I know he had a couple of sacks, had batted passes. He just seems to always be around the ball.”
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell had another rough game. He was running for his life much of the day, many times instead of stepping up into the pocket, and completed 8 of 22 passes for 90 yards.
Riddell was sacked three times by Chattanooga safety Jay Person.
“They're a very good football team, but we’ve got to do a better job finishing drives in the first half,” Quarles said. “We could have been up quite a bit at halftime and like I said, you leave them in there, usually it comes back and bites you.”