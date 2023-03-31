Nick Payero was just about as efficient as he could be on Friday afternoon.
Payero held the Bucs in check all afternoon as the Seton Hall topped ETSU 3-2 in a nonconference baseball game at Thomas Stadium.
Through seven innings, Payero had faced just two batters over the minimum. He had allowed four hits, but got out two of those runners on double plays.
Payero (2-1) relied on the defenders behind him, enticing the Bucs to ground out 13 times. He struck out just one batter and didn’t walk any.
Max Viera went 3 for 4, scored a run and drove in another for Seton Hall (11-12) on a day when scoring was tough to muster.
The Pirates jumped out front in the fourth inning when Viera, who led off with a triple, scored on a wild pitch from ETSU starter Landon Smiddy. They scored two more in the fifth on a bunt from Oscar Murray and an RBI single from Viera.
Smiddy (3-4) worked six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Colby Stuart finished up with three innings of scoreless relief, holding the Pirates to one hit.
ETSU fell to 12-12.
The Bucs finally got to Payero in the eighth when Noah Webb led off with a single. Ashton King followed with a single of his own. Suddenly runners were on first and third and Payero’s day was done. Jay Allmer came on in relief and Justin Hanvey greeted him with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. That run was charged to Payero.
ETSU scored again in the bottom of the ninth when Cody Miller doubled, moved to third on a flyout and came home on Garett Wallace’s groundout. With two outs, Nick Iannantone was hit by a pitch and Webb walked, putting the potential tying and winning runs on the bases. King then grounded out to end the game and Allmer had his first save.
The Pirates seemed to get on the scoreboard earlier on Devin Hack’s single in the second inning, but Jedier Hernandez was thrown out at the plate on a play in which he appeared to beat the tag.
Miller and Webb had two hits apiece for the Bucs.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. before closing the series Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
