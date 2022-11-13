Blake Austin has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining, so it was surprising to see him being honored during East Tennessee State’s Senior Day festivities.
Austin, the Bucs’ starting left tackle and a Johnson City native, will graduate in May and has likely played his last game at ETSU.
Whether he’ll play any more football somewhere else is uncertain.
“Potentially,” he said Saturday after the Bucs’ 20-17 loss to Western Carolina. “I’m just trying to finish this season out first, trying to get right with the rest of these boys and enjoy the rest of the year with these guys.”
Austin redshirted as a freshman and appeared in five games as a sophomore. He started every game the past two years and has two years left thanks to the extra COVID season the NCAA granted every player.
The former Science Hill star was one of several players with eligibility remaining to walk out on Senior Day, indicating that the ETSU roster might be about to undergo a major shakeup.
“It was awesome,” Austin said. “An awesome memory I’ll have forever. Being here with all my brothers, really I’ve met these guys from all across the country. Having them come to my hometown and really change my opinion on how things are, it was just awesome and something I’ll never forget.”
What he’d like to forget is the season the Bucs are about to end. They enter their final game at Mississippi State 3-7 overall and finished 1-7 in the Southern Conference. It’s been a disappointing year after the team won the SoCon championship the previous season.
Coach George Quarles said he’s expecting some roster turnover following a season to forget.
“We’ve got a fair number of guys that I think could decide that they’re done even though they didn’t walk today,” Quarles said. “That’s just kind of the nature of college football right now. Who knows what’s going to happen in the portal?”
The first day a player can enter the NCAA’s transfer portal is Dec. 5. They have 45 days to get their names in. There is also a spring period that runs from May 1-15.
Quarles said he’s aware of some players who will be leaving.
“There’s a couple, but I won’t go into that,” he said. “We expect a lot of them back. But there are some that might be a good thing for them, maybe get a fresh start somewhere. I just think for us we’ve got to get guys that are totally bought into what we’re doing and how we work and all those things.”