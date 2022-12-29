Daniel Boone defensive end Luke Scott recently announced that he has signed with Virginia Military Institute.
His high school head coach Jeremy Jenkins believes it’s a perfect fit with Scott’s leadership assets. A team captain, Scott was well respected for his work in the classroom and on the field.
“He carries himself really well and a lot of young kids look up to him,” Jenkins said. “He’s had a really good career at the high school level and we expect the future is bright for him. He’s one of those young men you feel fortunate to be able to coach.”
Scott has been recognized for his on-field efforts, emerging as the captain of the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News All-Tough Guy team and an all-state player. He had a list of goals he wanted to accomplish prior to the season. Although a team-first guy, Scott credits his teammates for helping him reach those.
He’s more proud of what the Trailblazers did as a team, the first undefeated regular season in school history and a record 12 wins before losing to eventual state champion Knox West in the quarterfinals.
Of all the games his senior season, one played at ETSU stood out.
“When you look back at all the things we accomplished, the records we broke, hopefully we will always be remembered at Boone fondly as the 2022 team,” he said. “I had the late-game sack to put the Elizabethton game on ice and everybody went wild. Every year we played Elizabethton, it was a close game, but they always ended up on top.”
SOMETHING SPECIAL
Jenkins knew there was something special in Scott his freshman season. As Scott has grown to 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, the coach sees the problems he can give opposing offenses whether lined up as an end or tackle.
“He played this year at 235 and his body can hold a lot more weight,” Jenkins said. “When he plays inside on passing downs, he’s going to give guards fits with his quickness. He has great extension, work ethic and he wants to better his craft each day out there.
“Everybody talks about him against the pass, knocking passes down. He was really good against the run, too. But he’s effective against the quarterback, not only sacking him, but he bats a ton of balls down.”
Jenkins switched Scott to linebacker as a freshman, helping him become a more complete player. Scott credits the move for expanding his knowledge of the game and making him more well-rounded.
“We put him at outside ’backer because we thought that would help him if he was in the 3-4 scheme and had to drop some and play the tight end,” Jenkins said. “He didn’t do that for us this year because it was better for us for him to put his hand on the ground and get after the quarterback.”
Defensive end is his natural position, although Scott has faced a setback with a meniscus tear in his knee. However, rehab is going well and he should be ready to go by the time the season starts.
WORKING WITH LEWIS
Scott’s personal improvement is in large part to working with former David Crockett standout and current University of Tennessee defensive lineman Austin Lewis. Over the past couple of years, it has evolved from being teacher and pupil to being peers.
“Austin has been huge for me. We’ve been working out and training now for two years,” Scott said. “He’s really molded me into the player I am today. When we first started, he was putting me through all these drills. Now, it’s like we’re doing drills together and both of us are getting better. He’s a great mentor and I couldn’t be more thankful for him, especially helping me navigate through the recruiting process.”
Scott ultimately decided on VMI where he plans to be a psychology major. VMI doesn’t require military service after college like the academies, but that’s certainly an option. From an academic standpoint, Scott loved that it’s such a prestigious school with many resources. He also liked the rigid schedule which forces one to focus.
Ultimately, it came down to where he wanted to play football. New coach Danny Rocco, a former New York Jets assistant, is a defensive-minded coach like Jenkins. However, it was the Keydets’ unwavering interest why he ultimately chose VMI.
“I’ve been told my whole life to go where you’re wanted. No other school showed as much love for me,” Scott said. “They want me to be there and possibly contribute my freshman year. Some other schools acted like if we don’t get you, it’s all right. But they really wanted me for my position and I could tell the coaches were genuine.”