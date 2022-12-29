Daniel Boone defensive end Luke Scott recently announced that he has signed with Virginia Military Institute.

His high school head coach Jeremy Jenkins believes it’s a perfect fit with Scott’s leadership assets. A team captain, Scott was well respected for his work in the classroom and on the field.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you