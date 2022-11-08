Jacob Saylors can’t believe it’s coming to an end.
East Tennessee State’s star running back will take the field at Greene Stadium for one last time Saturday as the Bucs play host to Western Carolina.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Saylors said Tuesday. “You hear people say all the time how fast it flies by. It really does fly by. My foundation is to treat every game like it’s your last game. I don’t take that lightly. I just want to spend more time with my brothers and soak up every bit of it. Coming off the bye week, me and the other seniors, you can really feel it in the air that our time as a Buc is coming to an end.”
When his senior season is over in a couple of weeks, Saylors will have left his mark on the program. Nobody will have averaged more yards per carry and only two players will have rushed for more yards. Despite being a full-time starter for just one season, Saylors will leave ETSU as the program’s third-leading rusher.
It might be fitting that the opponent in Saylors’ final home game is Western Carolina, considering what he did last season against the Catamounts. He set the ETSU single-game rushing record with 266 yards as the Bucs broke away from a 35-35 halftime tie for a 56-35 victory.
Saylors enters the final two games of his career with 3,636 yards on 562 carries. That’s good for an average of 6.47 yards per attempt. No other ETSU player has averaged more than 5.6 in their career.
He also has a chance at Quay Holmes’ and George Searcy’s shared record of 17 rushing touchdowns, set last season. He has 14 with two games to go.
With all those personal accolades — being named All-America as a junior, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher and being among the nation’s leaders in rushing and all-purpose yardage — Saylors would still rather be remembered for being a part of teams that won two Southern Conference championships, one shared in 2018 and one outright in 2021.
“I feel like as an athlete everybody dreams of leaving behind a legacy, but there is nothing more special than being part of an outright championship and that partial championship,” Saylors said. “Those are the things I hang my hat high on.”
Even though Saylors’ senior season hasn’t gone as anybody had hoped, his new coach has grown to appreciate him.
“I’ve only been around him for one season, but he’s just a special player,” ETSU first-year coach George Quarles said. “He’s just a great teammate. He works hard. I don’t think he really cares about stats, touchdowns, all that stuff. I think he cares about helping our team win.”
Unfortunately for Saylors, the winning part hasn’t happened as often as he would have liked this season. ETSU enters the game 3-6 overall, 1-6 in the SoCon.
“He’ll be missed,” Quarles said. “He’s just a unique player that does it so many different ways. He catches the ball well. Obviously he runs it well. He returns kicks. He can cover kicks. He’s just a unique guy. In recruiting, you’re always trying to find guys better than what you have. You know, it’s going to be hard to bring in anybody better than Jacob Saylors.”
When Saylors was a freshman, he entered a preseason scrimmage as a defensive back. He was still looking for a permanent position as one of those players schools list as an “athlete” during recruiting.
During the scrimmage, Bucs coach Randy Sanders decided to see what Saylors could do at running back. After he broke free for two long touchdown runs that night, Saylors never played defensive back again.
Since then, the only time he’s spent in the secondary is running away from defensive backs on his way to touchdowns.
“Jacob is an awesome teammate,” Bucs tight end Noah West said. “He’s an awesome football player. We see it every Saturday. He’s a good friend and he’s one of those guys that does everything right. You can put them on the field wherever you want and he’ll make plays. He changes the game and he’s a fantastic teammate. He’s always helping guys. He’s never a ‘me’ guy. He’s always a ‘we’ guy. If you need something from him, he’s the first one to help you out.”
Even the defensive players on ETSU appreciate Saylors, especially after practicing against him for years.
“It’ll challenge you for sure, man, because you think you’ve got a good idea on what they’re doing and then Jacob, of course he’s able to pull some magic out,” defensive lineman Max Evans said. “He makes you better. He’s just a competitor. Not only is he a great ballplayer, he’s a great leader for this team. He’s a great friend to have.”
When Saylors looks back on his time at ETSU, he says he’ll only have good thoughts.
“I am truly grateful for making it as a Division I player, and having the success I’ve had is nothing less than a blessing,” he said.