SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat.

The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a school-record 369 all-purpose yards in the Bucs’ 48-41 loss at Wofford. His day included 245 rushing yards, the third most in ETSU history and 21 off his own single-game record of 266. His rushing total, which included three touchdowns, came on just 22 carries for an average of 11 yards per rush.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

