SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat.
The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a school-record 369 all-purpose yards in the Bucs’ 48-41 loss at Wofford. His day included 245 rushing yards, the third most in ETSU history and 21 off his own single-game record of 266. His rushing total, which included three touchdowns, came on just 22 carries for an average of 11 yards per rush.
He also had 124 kick-return yards, including a 58-yarder near the end of the first half. ETSU coach George Quarles noted that Saylors gained many yards by either making a defender miss.
“Clearly, Jacob Saylors had very productive day,” Quarles said. “There were several plays we hardly blocked a soul and he made them all miss. He’s a very special player.”
Saylors wasn’t alone in having a record day.
Jimmy Weirick passed for 409 yards and three touchdowns, the first Wofford quarterback to surpass 400 yards in a game.
His numbers included converting on fourth-and-19 by throwing the 31-yard, game-tying touchdown with 2:54 left. Receiver Landon Parker went up and made the play on a jump ball in the right front corner of the end zone.
For a third straight game, the ETSU defense gave up more than 45 points and 500 yards of offense, but the Bucs had opportunities to win. After Parker’s catch, they took over with 2:50 remaining in the game but went three and out.
The defense stepped up and forced a Terriers three-and-out, but on a day in which the teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense, the decisive play came on defense. Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor stepped in front of ETSU receiver Einaj Carter to pick off Tyler Riddell’s pass with 44 seconds left.
Three plays later, Nathan Walker ran 9 yards for the winning score.
“Just a poor read by the quarterback. That’s as Day 1 as it gets,” Quarles said. “I know Tyler would love to have that one back, but it shouldn’t have come down to that. We had a chance to put the game away and we didn’t do it.”