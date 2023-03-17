East Tennessee State has found its new men's basketball coach and once again he has ties to Steve Forbes.
Sources close to the program say Brooks Savage, a Wake Forest assistant who was on Forbes’ staff at ETSU, will be hired to replace Desmond Oliver.
Oliver was fired shortly after completing his second season with a 12-20 record.
During his five seasons in Johnson City, Savage was part of a program that went 130-43 and twice won the Southern Conference Tournament.
Savage will be the second former Forbes assistant to head the ETSU program. Jason Shay ran the team for one year before leaving to work with Forbes again at Wake Forest.
Savage has also coached at Chattanooga and Presbyterian. He was named one of the “50 Impactful Mid-Major Assistants” by Silver Waves Media in 2020.
ETSU wanted to act quickly because the NCAA's transfer portal opened on March 13 and the university didn't want its new coach to be behind in recruiting.
At least one ETSU player, guard DeAnthony Tipler, is already in the transfer portal. Tipler transferred from Coastal Carolina and averaged 10 points a game this season. He missed several games as he was in and out of Oliver’s doghouse all season. He was not with the team at the Southern Conference tournament.
Savage was on the staff of the 2019-20 ETSU team that went 30-4 and won the SoCon tournament. That team was a popular choice to make an NCAA Tournament run before the coronavirus pandemic caused the tournament to be canceled.
He graduated from Tennessee, where he worked as a student manager and graduate assistant from 2004-10 and was a part of five NCAA Tournament teams in his six seasons.
Savage will have plenty of pieces to work with at ETSU. A front line — should they all return — of Jalen Haynes, Josh Taylor and Jaden Seymour would be formidable. Jordan King has shown flashes of brilliance at guard, but he would be helped greatly by some more running mates in the front court.
The new coach will have to decide which players he wants to keep and then hit the recruiting trail quickly.
In Oliver’s two years, the Bucs went one-and-done in the SoCon tournament twice with losses to The Citadel last season in a play-in game and Western Carolina in this year’s quarterfinals. He was 27-37.
Joe Hugley, who was on the 2019-20 ETSU team, has been serving as interim head coach. Hugley worked with Forbes and Savage at Wake Forest before joining Oliver’s staff before this season.