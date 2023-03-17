Brooks

Brooks Savage

East Tennessee State has found its new men's basketball coach and once again he has ties to Steve Forbes.

Sources close to the program say Brooks Savage, a Wake Forest assistant who was on Forbes’ staff at ETSU, will be hired to replace Desmond Oliver.

