Saying he wants his players to leave “with rings on fingers, diploma in hand and tools for life,” Brooks Savage was introduced as the 19th men’s basketball coach in East Tennessee State University history on Monday.
“The expectations are always high here,” Savage said during a news conference at Gordon Ball Court, ETSU’s practice facility. “We’ve been good here throughout history. That’s what makes this such an attractive place to coach. There is so much rich tradition and people expect to win here.”
Savage replaces Desmond Oliver, who was fired after two seasons and a 27-37 record.
“Our program will be centered around four core values: toughness, passion, attitude and effort,” Savage said. “Toughness is just doing what it takes to make a difference and the daily consistency on or off the court. Passion is the fuel that drives hard work and competitiveness. Attitude and effort really are the only two things that we ever really control. But having an attitude of gratitude, living and playing with joy, and having a team-first mindset. And then effort, just the relentless pursuit of excellence every day. We’re going to recruit high character student-athletes.”
Savage returns to ETSU from Wake Forest, where he spent the past three seasons on Steve Forbes’ staff. He coached under Forbes for five years at ETSU, two of which ended with Southern Conference championships. They also spent time together at Tennessee when Forbes was on Bruce Pearl’s staff and Savage began as a graduate assistant.
During his introductory remarks, Savage thanked the six head coaches he’s worked under during his career and gave special mention to Forbes.
“He raised me in this profession,” Savage said. “He taught me the art of coaching, how to recruit and how to love the players. Most of all, he allowed me to fail, make mistakes without ever losing confidence in me. He entrusted me with responsibility in every aspect of the program. And we won a lot of games together. And while I haven’t yet sat in that seat, I couldn’t have sat any closer. For 13 years he prepared me for this opportunity.”
Savage comes to ETSU with Forbes’ blessing. During their five years together with the Bucs, they went 130-43.
“Brooks Savage could be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company,” Forbes said. “He has instead chosen to impact young men’s lives through the game of basketball. Leading with character and grace, he is a home run hire for ETSU and represents the next generation of passionate coaches who are going to crush it.”
BLUEPRINT FOR SUCCESS
Richard Sander, ETSU’s athletic director, said Savage's connection with the Bucs’ successful five-year run contributed a lot to his hiring.
“As you go through the process, I kind of write down pros and cons, you know, what are the pros and cons of each candidate,” Sander said. “When I got to Coach Savage, the only con that I could write down on the left side of the paper was he’s never been a head coach. So when I thought about that, I thought he hasn’t been a head coach, but he’s got the blueprint that has built this program to the amazing success that we had from 2015 to 2020. And my major goal was to get back to those kinds of days where it’s fun to go to the games that this great fan base that we have can really enjoy every game.”
FAMILY MATTERS
Savage was introduced along with wife Lauren and their young daughter. They’re expecting another daughter in five weeks.
“It’s an awesome time in our life and we’re really excited about that,” Savage said, adding that his daughter “was born three years ago, here in Johnson City on a Saturday, and in front of a sold-out Freedom Hall we beat Chattanooga. And that’s something that we’re going to get back to doing on a regular basis. I can promise you that.”
STAFF MEMBERS
Savage is in the process of hiring a staff but two names have been released. Former ETSU player Joe Hugley, who was with Forbes at Wake Forest until this past season, will be an assistant coach. Hugley was on Oliver’s staff this year.
“I can’t say enough good things about Joe,” Savage said. “I recruited Joe here and we have a really great relationship.”
Also joining the staff, in a player development role, will be Isaiah Tisdale, who was also at Wake Forest. Tisdale was the MVP of the 2020 Southern Conference tournament.
“Obviously Pun (Tisdale’s nickname) knows what it takes to win a championship here and he’s really developed as a young coach,” Savage said. “It will be really good to have him back. He’s awesome with the players.”
Savage said he’s pretty sure he has the rest of his staff already lined up. It’s just a matter of ironing out some details.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Savage’s last game at ETSU was the championship game of the 2020 SoCon tournament. ETSU beat Wofford to improve to 30-4. The Bucs seemed destined to make a deep NCAA Tournament run before the tournament was canceled because of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I definitely want to bring that 2020 team back and let them get the recognition that they deserve just because of how abruptly that all ended,” Savage said.