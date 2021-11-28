The East Tennessee State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a time change for next Saturday’s ETSU men’s basketball home game against Lenoir-Rhyne.
The game, which was scheduled to start at 4 p.m., has been moved to a 7:30 p.m. tip-off inside Freedom Hall. The game time was moved due to ETSU football hosting Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Bucs take their five-game win streak into Birmingham as ETSU faces UAB Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
To purchase single-game tickets, visit ETSUTickets.com or call 423-439-3878.
For more information on ETSU men’s basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s basketball tab.