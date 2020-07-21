East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders says he’s preparing his team as if there will be a season even though nobody knows if there will be and when it might even be played.
“The players ask me ‘Coach, when are we going to play?’ ” Sanders said Tuesday during a videoconference with local media members. “I tell them ‘I don’t know, but until somebody tells me we aren’t, we’re going to prepare as if we are.’ ”
As the Bucs get ready to begin full-team workouts, they’ll be doing it with Sept. 5 circled on their calendars. That’s the day the schedule says they will play host to Mars Hill in their season opener.
The coronavirus pandemic that cost college athletes who play spring sports their seasons is beginning to threaten football as well. Several major conferences have announced they would play conference games only and five FCS-level leagues have already canceled all fall competition.
“Honestly every time you see a conference giving up on having a season this fall is disappointing,” Sanders said. “I’m glad that the Southern Conference hasn’t taken that route. Where we’re located, there’s a whole lot of people in the Southern Conference waiting to see what happens in the SEC, what happens in the ACC.
“I’m still very hopeful that we’re going to be able to play, find a safe way to get out there and play football. I’m also smart enough to do whatever I’m told to do.”
The Southern Conference hasn’t made an announcement yet and the league’s presidents are meeting July 30 to discuss fall athletics.
ETSU players began returning to campus last month for individual workouts. July 24 is the first time they can get together as a team for a preseason camp.
“It’s kind of how it was when I was playing,” Sanders said about seeing his players for the first time in months. “Everybody went home for the summer. We came back and in 10 minutes you can tell the guys who have been working out over the last four months and also the ones that have done a little bit so they’re not in bad shape. And we’ve got some that look like me, like they’ve been sitting around drinking coffee and smoking cigars for the past five months.
“So just having them here and getting them back active and get them back going gives us a chance to get in shape for the season.”
When the next phase of new NCAA workout rules begins later this week, they will be able to spend 20 hours a week together, broken down into three segments. They can spend eight hours lifting weights, six hours of walk-throughs and six hours of meetings, including film sessions.
“I feel very hopeful that we are going to get to play football,” Sanders said. “Hope for the best and take however it shakes out, however it works out.”
Last week, ETSU reported that three players had tested positive for he coronavirus. Sanders said with so many players and staff, the chances are that somebody will contract it. How they handle it going forward is the important thing.
“The fact is they’re here,” he said. “They get medical attention. They get treated. Of the cases we’ve had, which hasn’t been that many, maybe one or two had some kind of symptoms. We’ve had one or two people in the program that had no symptoms.”
So until he hears anything else, Sanders and the Bucs are moving forward in preparation for the (hopefully) coming season.
“I think that one of the most frustrating parts for all of us is just the uncertainty,” he said. “Not knowing what this thing is going to look like or what our direction is. I’ve always said ‘Just tell me where we’re at, tell me the truth and I can handle the truth.’ Right now nobody knows what that truth is.”