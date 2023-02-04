BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up.
The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference basketball game at Pete Hanna center.
ETSU clawed back from a 19-point first-half deficit to get within striking distance before halftime, but Samford showed why it came into the game tied for first place.
The Bulldogs improved to 16-9, 10-2, while ETSU fell to 9-16, 5-7.
The Bucs, who didn’t make a field goal for more than six minutes to start the game, committed 19 turnovers and Samford turned them into 25 points.
“I’m just very disappointed in our guard play,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We talk about it in terms of where we are here and now. We just have to play better. We have no chance of beating good teams, any teams, with 19 turnovers.”
Jalen Haynes led the Bucs with 22 points and nine rebounds. The Bucs’ center has been on a tear, averaging more than 21 points over the past six games.
Jamarius Hairston added a career-high 14 points and Justice Smith had 11 for ETSU. Hairston went 4 for 9 on 3-pointers.
“He’s the best guard in our program right now,” Oliver said. “He’s doing his job. His job is to go out there and make shots. He’s always around the basketball.”
ETSU point guard Allen Strothers was held scoreless on four shots. He didn’t record an assist and committed four turnovers.
Jordan King, Strothers’ running mate in the back court, finished with seven points on 3-for-11 shooting. King had five assists and six rebounds.
“Some will say the guys didn’t stop fighting,” Oliver said. “They better not stop fighting, but I just expect more out of our back court.”
Samford led 34-15 in the first half before ETSU cut the deficit to eight shortly before halftime. Achor Achor’s dunk right at the buzzer made it 39-29 at halftime.
After falling behind 60-36 with 10:25 left, ETSU gave it a last-gasp effort, using a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 62-50.
It was an 11-point game with less than three minutes left when Haynes was called for a technical foul for too much talking after a foul. The Bulldogs made four free throws on that possession and cruised the rest of the way.
“The technical killed us,” Oliver said. “We’re battling. We’re chipping away. We get a stop and a score and it’s nine and they get tight.”
A.J. Staton-McCray led Samford with 19 points. Jermaine Marshall and Bubba Parham each had 10.
The Bucs held Samford’s two leading scorers — Logan Dye and Ques Glover — in check. Dye finished with eight points and they all came from the foul line as he went 0 for 4 from the field. Glover had five points and made just one field goal.
The Bulldogs were 26 of 33 from the free throw line while the Bucs were 10 of 16.
The Bucs return to action Tuesday night at UNC Greensboro in a game being televised on ESPNU.