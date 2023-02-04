ETSU logo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up.

The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference basketball game at Pete Hanna center.

