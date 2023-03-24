Samford opened the Southern Conference baseball season by flexing its muscles and it came at East Tennessee State’s expense.
Lucas Steele and Garrett Staton each hit a grand slam — two of Samford’s five home runs — as the Bulldogs beat the Bucs 19-7 in a shortened game on a breezy Friday at Thomas Stadium.
Steele drove in six runs and it was his bases-loaded homer in the fifth inning that broke a 3-3 tie and keyed a seven-run uprising. That allowed the Bulldogs to pull away. Staton’s slam came in an eight-run eighth.
Andrew Bennett, John Anderson and Stephen Klein also homered for Samford, which won its sixth game in a row to improve to 12-10 overall, 1-0 SoCon. ETSU fell to 10-10, 0-1. The game was called after eight innings because of the 10-run rule.
Cameron Sisneros had two home runs for the Bucs, while Garett Wallace added one of his own. Sisneros finished with three hits. Cody Miller and Noah Web each had two.
All 19 runs the Bucs gave up were earned, as the Bulldogs had 16 hits off four ETSU pitchers. Bucs starter Landon Smiddy was charged with three runs in four innings. Colby Stuart gave up eight runs in three innings. Walker Trusley was charged with six runs in one inning.
After Miller’s RBI single up the middle forged a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning, the Bucs seemed to be back in business. Then the dam broke. Steele’s grand slam and Bennett’s two-run shot put the Bulldogs up for good in the fifth and they never slowed down.
Steele, Anderson and Klein each had three hits. Staton and Davis had two apiece.
ETSU got to Samford starter Jacob Cravey for 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings, but he was credited with the win, the beneficiary of the Bulldogs’ offensive explosion.
The two teams are set to continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday’s finale is scheduled for 1 p.m.