East Tennessee State put up a fight against the Southern Conference’s first-place team, but there are no moral victories these days, especially for a basketball team that has lost its last seven home games.

Logan Dye scored 19 points and Samford left Freedom Hall with a 69-59 victory Wednesday night to continue a historic home losing streak for ETSU.

