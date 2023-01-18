East Tennessee State put up a fight against the Southern Conference’s first-place team, but there are no moral victories these days, especially for a basketball team that has lost its last seven home games.
Logan Dye scored 19 points and Samford left Freedom Hall with a 69-59 victory Wednesday night to continue a historic home losing streak for ETSU.
The Bucs fell to 7-13 overall, 3-4 in the SoCon. They’re 3-8 at home this season.
Samford remained atop the league at 7-0. The Bulldogs are 13-7 overall.
Jermaine Marshall added 19 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out for the Bulldogs.
“My guys are fighting,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “They’ve heard all the noise and I make sure that they listen. ‘If there’s one thing that they’re saying, it’s not that you guys are not winning, it’s that you guys have given up at home with four minutes to play in the game because because you can’t put the ball in the basket.’ And my guys didn’t do that tonight.”
The Bucs trailed the entire second half, but had a chance after Jordan King grabbed a rebound and was fouled by Marshall, who was called for his fifth personal and headed to the bench.
With 2:14 left and Samford clinging to a 63-59 lead, A.J. Staton-McCray stole the ball from ETSU point guard Allen Strothers and went the distance for a layup while being fouled. The free throw put the Bulldogs up 66-59 and the Bucs never threatened again.
BY THE NUMBERS
Jalen Haynes led the Bucs with 18 points and eight rebounds. Justice Smith added 11 points.
Samford out-rebounded ETSU 36-31.
The Bucs were 5 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first half before going 0 for 9 after halftime.
ETSU’s two starting guards, King and Strothers, had identical stat lines. Both were 2 of 7 from the field and 0 for 3 from 3-point range. Strothers finished with five points while King, the reigning SoCon player of the week, had four.
BUZZER BEATER
Marshall’s double-pump 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer sent Samford into the locker room with a 35-33 lead.
Marshall took an inbounds pass near mid court with four seconds left, dribbled a couple of times and jumped in the air to shoot. He adjusted his shot as Brock Jancek came out to defend and the ball swished.
It was a deflating play for the Bucs, who had led for more than 18 minutes in the first half, by as many as seven points. The Bulldogs were on top for all of 22 seconds over the first 20 minutes.
NO TIPLER
ETSU guard DeAnthony Tipler was not in uniform. He was seen in the building in street clothes but did not sit on the bench.
Oliver said Tipler was kept out because he hadn’t committed to the standard expected from him.
“I sat him out of practice yesterday,” Oliver said. “Me and Tip will sit down and talk tomorrow about what’s next. There’s nothing major happening. There’s no suspension or anything like that, getting kicked off the team. I just wanted to give him some time away from basketball.”
Tipler, who averages 11.5 points per game, was also held out of the Bucs’ game against Georgia earlier in the season.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays at Chattanooga on Saturday while Samford plays host to Western Carolina.