It didn’t take long for Tyler Riddell to make himself noticeable as East Tennessee State held its spring football game Saturday at Greene Stadium.
On the first play, the Bucs’ quarterback faked a handoff to the right and kept the ball for himself. He took off around the left side of the line and nobody touched him until he reached the end zone, 70 yards away.
It was quite a beginning for a player who had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after last season but had a change of heart and returned to the team he led to a Southern Conference championship in 2021.
“We wanted to run a little bit of option stuff and the first play, that was a new one,” Bucs coach George Quarles said. “We’d run parts of that play. Sure enough, he took off and took it 70 yards. That was good to see.”
The longest run of Riddell’s career has been 27 yards so it was surprising to see him take it the distance.
“Me and Coach (Price) Partrick (passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach) were talking about the play previously,” Riddell said. “I went home and thought about last night what I wanted first and that was the play I wanted. Before I could come up to him, he came up to me and told me he was thinking about that play first. That was crazy because yesterday he was saying how such like-minded we are.”
On a day of good and bad for both the offense and defense, Riddell was intercepted by Jayvon Henderson on the next possession. Henderson jumped a route and made a big play, one of two turnovers the defense forced.
“He definitely made a great play when he picked me off,” Riddell said. “It was an inside read and he came all the way from outside. Still, turnovers can’t happen.”
Gabe Wescott had the other interception, on a pass from Baron May, who was playing on a sprained ankle suffered in practice earlier in the week. Wescott, a converted wide receiver, also led the team with five tackles.
On a blustery day that made passing and kicking difficult, Riddell completed 3 of 8 passes for 24 yards. May was 2 of 10 for 17 yards.
Among the running backs vying to replace graduated All-American Jacob Saylors, Adrian Johnson had 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries, Amir Dendy had 38 yards on nine tries and Zach Borisch had 26 yards on five carries.
Wide receiver Einaj Carter scored on an 18-yard run on a fourth-and-inches play.
“I thought on both sides there was some good stuff,” Quarles said. “It was tough to complete some passes today with the wind. I thought we missed some open guys that we had. But we ran the ball OK, broke a few tackles. On the flip side of that, maybe didn’t tackle quite as well as we needed to. I think the best thing was we didn’t get anybody hurt. We got out of here pretty injury-free and we’re excited about getting back into another offseason, to get back in the weight room to get them stronger and faster.”
The Bucs are trying to replace all five starting offensive linemen and there is some help on the way. Zachary Teeter, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, has transferred from Virginia and will join the team for fall camp. Also, center Luke Smith is transferring from Appalachian State.
“We’ve got some depth issues in some spots,” Quarles said. “O-line, we’re really thin there. We need to find a few guys. We’ve got a few coming in from the portal. We’ll probably have to find a few more.”
The Bucs, coming off a 3-8 season in Quarles’ first year, and the players know little will be expected from a team that lost so many of its top players.
“Taking it all the way to heart, man,” said linebacker Stephen Scott, expected to be the leader of the team’s defense. “Last year we didn’t do what we needed to do and I think a lot of people expect us to do the same thing this upcoming year. But that’s what the grind is for, us to get ready, prepare and show them what you really are made up. I think we are coming out with a chip on our shoulder.”