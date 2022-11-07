East Tennessee State’s basketball team showed something it didn’t have last year in its season opener.
The Bucs have some depth.
Justice Smith came off the bench to score 20 points and another reserve, Brock Jancek, added 14 as the Bucs held off Emory & Henry 88-66 in their season opener Monday night at Freedom Hall.
Smith, who made 9 of his 10 shots, transferred to ETSU from Mansfield University, a Division II school in Pennsylvania where scored a school-record 56 points in a game last season.
“He can score,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I told Justice that’s not going to get him on the court for us this year. We want to become one of the best defensive teams in the country this year because you can always play defense.”
Oliver said he’d been coaching Smith hard, maybe harder than he’d ever been coached.
“I knew at some point he was either going to fold or have a breakout game,” Oliver said. “He got it today.”
For Jancek, Monday’s game was a long time coming. He transferred from Tennessee, where he spent four years as a walk-on and scored a total of seven points. He doubled that amount in his first official game in an ETSU uniform while making 6 of his 7 shots.
“It was just awesome being able to play somebody besides our own team,” Jancek said. “To play a good, competitive team, there’s nothing more than you can ask for.”
DeAnthony Tipler added 11 points for the Bucs, while Jaden Seymour had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Emory & Henry, which is transitioning to the Division II South Atlantic Conference, was led by Malcolm Morgan’s 14 points. Jalen Leftwich scored 12 and Cade Looney added 10.
Jordan King, expected to be the Bucs’ leading man, shot 3 for 17 and finished with nine points. He made 3 of 11 from 3-point range.
Emory & Henry led 12-10 before and hung around for much of the first half before the Bucs closed on a 22-8 run for a 45-31 halftime lead.
The Bucs take on Elon on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. They will play either Louisiana or Harvard on Sunday on the second day of the tournament.
Emory & Henry plays host to Bluefield State on Saturday.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
