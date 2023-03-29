East Tennessee State’s golf team is on a roll and coach Jake Amos says it’s been a pretty simple formula.
“I think we’re really deep and everyone’s just doing their jobs,” Amos said. “That’s all I can say. Everyone’s playing golf like they should be playing.”
The Bucs won the Hootie at Bulls Bay this week, setting several school records in the process. Of the 15 rounds by the five ETSU players, 14 were under par and one came in at even. The 40-under-par finish was a school record as was the 19-under first-round total.
Algot Kleen tied fourth place at 12 under par after starting with a sterling 66. Mats Ege (sixth at 11 under) and Archie Davies (10th at nine under) also made the top 10. Matty Dodd-Berry and Remi Chartier both finished at five under.
It was ETSU’s second consecutive win in the Hootie even after tying with South Carolina last year. The Bucs were coming off a win at the General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach in their last tournament.
Even though the latest win appeared to be a wire-to-wire victory with ETSU leading after every round, it was anything but easy.
“There was about an hour stretch from hole 7 to about 12 where N.C. State caught us,” Amos said. “I actually just told all the guys ‘I know you’re probably trying to focus just on your game, but I’m just letting you know, N.C. State has caught us so you might want to start putting the foot down again.’ ”
The Bucs responded by pulling away and finishing eight strokes ahead of N.C. State, which fell to a third-place finish. New Mexico finished second, seven strokes behind ETSU, which carded 69 birdies and three eagles during the three rounds.
“It was funny,” said Amos, whose team has won eight tournaments under his command. “I said ‘Guys, I don’t think I’ve gone two in a row and I really want to do it.’ Then Remi said we did go back-to-back at (Southern) conference and regionals. I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I forgot.’ And now I’m like ‘Let’s get three in a row.’ ”
ETSU goes for three in a row at the Augusta Haskins Invitational, which runs Friday through Sunday at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Amos hopes his team won’t be running on fumes.
“The schedule is the only thing I was worried about because it’s a five-hour drive home and then two days of school and then we leave again,” Amos said. “It’s been a lot for them. We’re trying to make sure they look after recovery-wise and all that, but there’s not a lot of rest. I’m really tired, so I know they’re tired. Hopefully by Friday afternoon we’ll be feeling pretty fresh.”
Amos played on one of Augusta State’s two national championship teams so he’s excited to return to his old stomping grounds.
“It’s a pretty special place to me,” he said.
The day after the tournament ends is when the real fun begins. All the teams in the field receive tickets to the Monday practice round at the Masters. With two former ETSU players, Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk, in the field, the Bucs will have even more reason to pay attention. In fact, Amos is hoping the two successful pros will come check out the current ETSU squad in the final round of the college tournament.
“If they’re around on Sunday, maybe they’ll come watch us,” said Amos, who got to play Augusta National five times while he was with Augusta State.