LEXINGTON, Ky. — Energized by a chance to play postseason basketball, the East Tennessee State women wasted no time in making school history.
The Bucs jumped out to a big early lead and rolled past Florida International 81-56 Friday in the Women’s Basketball Invitational. ETSU improved to 24-9 and set the school record for wins in a season.
ETSU, which led by as many as 35 points early in the fourth quarter, will take on New Mexico State in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. semifinal. New Mexico State beat Illinois-Chicago 51-41 on Friday.
FIU (12-19) suffered its ninth consecutive loss.
Bucs point guard Kendall Folley scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half. She also had six rebounds and made five 3-pointers.
“I’m really, really proud of us,” Folley said. “We put a big emphasis on composure. I think we did a great job of that.”
The Bucs had four players score in double figures and one of them wasn’t Jiselle Thomas, the team’s leading scorer. The first-team All-Southern Conference guard had eight points and five assists. Courtney Moore added 14 points for ETSU, while Nevaeh Brown and Journee McDaniel had 12 apiece.
ETSU shot 65% and finished 15 of 27 from 3-point range, just one shy of the school record they set against Wofford last month.
“It comes down to ball movement and getting good shots,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “And we hit them.”
Moore, who had a streak of 19 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer snapped in the Southern Conference tournament, made a pair of 3-pointers on ETSU’s first two possessions and the Bucs jumped ahead 11-0.
“I felt like we threw the first punch,” said Brown, whose team held FIU scoreless for the first six minutes.
It was a sign of things to come.
The Bucs shot 75% in the first half while grabbing a 46-23 halftime lead. They made 8 out of 14 shots from 3-point range.
Folley made all six of her shots in the first half.
It would have been a perfect start for ETSU if it hadn’t been for 10 turnovers in the first quarter. The Bucs wound up with 22 turnovers and were out-rebounded 31-30.
“Extremely proud of the offensive execution effort,” Brown said. “We have to be way better on the glass. We have to be way better at taking care of the basketball. We have to enjoy this for a second then we’ll scout and see who we play tomorrow.”
Tanajah Hayes led the Panthers with 17 points. Kaliah Henderson and Olivia Trice each added 11.