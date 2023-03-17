LEXINGTON, Ky. — Energized by a chance to play postseason basketball, the East Tennessee State women wasted no time in making school history.

The Bucs jumped out to a big early lead and rolled past Florida International 81-56 Friday in the Women’s Basketball Invitational. ETSU improved to 24-9 and set the school record for wins in a season.

