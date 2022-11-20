As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low.
Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
He’s thought about it a lot this year.
“I’d love to tell you I did something different between Week 4 and Week 5 that was a magic turnaround,” Quarles said. “But we didn’t. We stuck to the process. We trusted the process and that constantly is a reminder to me that that’s what you have to do.”
The Bucs lost 56-7 to Mississippi State on Saturday, ending a 3-8 season that began with championship expectations.
“At the end of the day, the players have to make some plays out there,” Quarles said. “All we can do is put them in position, give them opportunities to make plays. Clearly, I’ve got to do a better job of that as a coach. But reflecting back on that 2000 season is just a reminder that just because things started off really bad doesn’t mean that they’re going to end up bad. This storm, it seems awful dark. I’m hopeful we can come out of this, but I just know that we’ve got to work harder.”
Another look at history might put this season into perspective. When Randy Sanders came in as ETSU’s coach in 2018, the Bucs tied for the Southern Conference championship. It’s easy to forget that ETSU finished alone in last place in Sanders’ second season.
The margin between winning and losing in the SoCon is minute. One year, a team figures it out. The next it could be gone.
Quarles’ job is to find that formula
“It’s been a challenge,” Quarles said. “I mean there’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s been challenging for coaches, players, fans, everybody."
The Bucs came into the season with great expectations, hoping to become regulars in the FCS playoffs. Those were the hopes when Quarles was introduced by the since-departed athletic director Scott Carter last December.
ETSU was coming off an 11-2 season, one in which the Bucs won the SoCon championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
“I’ve learned it’s tough at the top,” Quarles said.
He also learned it’s tougher near the bottom. A loss to The Citadel in the second game of the season began a downward spiral that ended in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday. ETSU’s three wins came against a Division II team, last-place VMI and an 0-11 Robert Morris team.
“We’ve got to learn from it and figure out ways to get better and keep this from happening again,” Quarles said.