A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis.
“We’re our own worst enemy right now,” ETSU coach George Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium.
The Bucs, the defending Southern Conference champions, have opened their conference schedule with losses to The Citadel and Furman and they’ve made enough mistakes in those games, including five turnovers, to lose more than that.
“Furman’s a really good team,” Quarles said. “They do a lot of good things. But I still say if we do what we’re supposed to do and eliminate some mistakes, we’re winning that game.”
ETSU heads into Saturday’s non-conference game at Robert Morris 1-2. Quarles said Saturday night — and he said it again Monday — if a couple of plays had happened differently here or there, his team could be 3-0.
“But we are what our record says it is and we are what the film says we are,” he said.
ETSU’s offense hasn’t been efficient, converting just 30% of its third-down opportunities, next-to-last in the SoCon, and going 0 for 3 on fourth down. The Bucs are officially 5 of 8 in red-zone scoring opportunities with four touchdowns and a field goal.
“We’re not very good right now in either one of those and that’s where you make your money,” Quarles said. “That’s where you finish drives. That’s the concern every week, something we’ve worked on hard. We just have to continue to work, continue to come up with a better plan, and execute.”
Quarles was asked if he has considered taking more of the plays-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer and he quickly shot that idea down.
“I really thought Adam did a good job the other night,” he said. “We had some some good stuff. We had guys open.”
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell was under constant pressure against Furman, being forced the throw the ball away several times and being sacked four times. Quarles said that wasn’t entirely the fault of the offensive line.
“As a unit, we had a few breakdowns,” Quarles said. “I thought there were a couple of times we got out of there a little bit quick, where maybe we’ve got to trust it just a little bit more. I think it was a combination of we turned a couple guys loose, we got beat a couple of times and then there were some times that maybe we need to stand in there just a little bit more and trust that the back’s going to pick up that extra one. A couple of those, if we can stay in there, you’ve got big plays.”
When Riddell did have time, he zipped some accurate passes into tight spaces. His two touchdown passes of 75 and 11 yards to Einaj Carter were perfectly thrown balls.
“Tyler made some incredible plays Saturday night,” Quarles said. “We just have to be more consistent.”
RANKINGS
The Bucs have tumbled out of the FCS Top 25 polls. After starting the season ranked as high as No. 8 nationally, they are now in the part of the poll that lists teams receiving votes.
CHATTANOOGA GAME
A Greene Stadium crowd of 9,836 for the Furman game was ETSU’s ninth consecutive sellout and it appears as though the next home game, Oct. 1 against Chattanooga, will reach that mark as well. As of Monday, there were fewer than reserved seat 75 tickets remaining for that contest.