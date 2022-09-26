East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful.
The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
The game is the most important one to many fans and alumni of both schools.
“Any time a rivalry has a name, you know it’s pretty big,” Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “We’re both in the same side of the state. We recruit a lot of the same players. We compete hard in every sport, but especially football. It’s obviously a big game. They’re picked to win the league this year. ETSU wins the league last year. So it’s a big game.”
This will be the 45th meeting between the two schools. That’s the most ETSU has played any opponent other than Western Carolina (51) and Appalachian State (47), The Mocs lead the series 24-19-1, including winning the last two years.
Making the game even bigger is the quality of the Bucs’ opponent.
Chattanooga comes in ranked in the top 10 in the FCS polls, a spot formerly claimed by the 2-2 Bucs until they opened the SoCon season with losses to The Citadel and Furman. The Mocs, who were picked to win the SoCon, come in 3-1 after a 31-0 loss to Illinois on Saturday.
“I think we’ve got to be a little bit careful and just keep our emotions in check a little bit,” Quarles said. “We talked last night as a staff just a little bit about how important this game is to so many of our guys. And they thought last year our guys got a little bit too hyped up at times. And when you’re too hyped, sometimes you make poor decisions, you don’t do some of the things that you would normally do.
“Clearly this one is big for lots of reasons. But I’ve got to tell our guys all the time, I’m more concerned about us than I am anybody. Clearly Chattanooga is a very talented team so it’ll be a big challenge. But like I said, I’m more concerned about us as a team than I am who we play.”
The Bucs are coming off a 45-3 win over an outmanned Robert Morris team, a game that left them feeling good.
“I believe in our guys,” Quarles said. “I believe we do some good things. They’re a competitive group. They love to be in these big games. I know they’re going to be excited about this one. I’ll be shocked if we don’t get after them and play really hard, and hopefully play really well.”