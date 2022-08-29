It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s head football coach and now things are about to get serious.

ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better-than-average NCAA Division II team, comes to Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

