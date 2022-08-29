It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s head football coach and now things are about to get serious.
ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better-than-average NCAA Division II team, comes to Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
“I think I’m ready,” Quarles said Monday at Greene Stadium during his first weekly news conference of the season. “I know our players are ready. It seems like we’ve been practicing for forever. I think our guys are ready just to play somebody else. We’ve had a great camp. We’ve stayed relatively healthy. We’re excited about the opportunity to play a good Mars Hill team.”
Quarles, who replaced the retired Randy Sanders, came from Furman, where he spent five years. He has big shoes to fill. Under Sanders, the Bucs won two Southern Conference championships in four seasons, including last year’s solo SoCon title, the first in school history.
Winter conditioning, spring practice and preseason camp have all been leading up to this moment for Quarles, who is already in the Tennessee Football Coaches Hall of Fame thanks to his 11 state championships as head coach at Maryville High School.
“I’m just excited to watch our guys compete because I know in practice when we get to compete on the good-on-good, the intensity level picks up,” he said. “I’d be really surprised if we don’t come out and compete at a high level. We’re not going to play perfect but I think we’ll play with great energy, great enthusiasm, and hopefully we can make some plays and figure out a way to come out on top.”
The Bucs, coming off an 11-2 season, are ranked 11th in the Stats Perform and coaches’ FCS national polls.
EXPERIENCE COUNTS
The Bucs have a relatively young roster, but Quarles isn’t worried about that because most of the players have experience and most of them have been part of a championship team.
“We do have a lot of youth as far as they’re a red-shirt freshman, a red-shirt sophomore, but a lot of them have played quite a bit,” Quarles said. “So they’re young, but they’re experienced, and that’s a good thing. I think when you get really concerned is when they haven’t played much football, but most of these guys have played a fair amount of football.”
SCOUTING MARS HILL
The Lions, of the South Atlantic Conference, are coming off an 8-3 season.
Quarterback Jimmy Urzua is back after passing for 2,618 yards and 24 touchdowns. Ty Snelson caught nine touchdown passes at tight end last year and will start at fullback this season.
Linebackers Landon Honeycutt (105) and Dexter Fitzpatrick (75) combined for 180 tackles last year. Cornerback Tristan Rankin led NCAA Division II with eight interceptions.
Tim Clifton is entering his 29th season as the Lions’ head coach.
FAMILIAR FACE
ETSU fans might recognize at least one Mars Hill player. Wide receiver Keith Coffee, a grad student, began his career at ETSU and had some success.
Coffee started his career with the Bucs in 2016 and caught a touchdown pass in the big game against Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway. He had 59 receptions in three seasons at ETSU.
TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY
Thursday night’s game has been designated “Teacher Appreciation Day.” All teachers who show a valid ID get in free.
A postgame fireworks display will also be part of the festivities.