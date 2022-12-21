630d068b08d3f.image.jpg

ETSU football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday afternoon.

 File photo

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday’s national signing day with goals of addressing areas of needs.

Coming off a 3-8 season, there is a depleted offensive line. Other areas of concern include defensive line and the secondary with the transfer of All-America defensive back Alijah Huzzie to North Carolina.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you