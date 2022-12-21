East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday’s national signing day with goals of addressing areas of needs.
Coming off a 3-8 season, there is a depleted offensive line. Other areas of concern include defensive line and the secondary with the transfer of All-America defensive back Alijah Huzzie to North Carolina.
The Bucs announced a couple of transfers of their own, including offensive lineman Luke Slusher (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) from Western Kentucky. A three-star recruit out of high school, Slusher will have four years of eligibility for ETSU.
Jamison Collier (6-2, 200), a safety transfer from Ohio, will look to shore up the back end of the defense. He appeared in 22 career games for the Bobcats and registered 22 tackles.
“Jamison came and visited with us last week and he’s a quality person. We’re excited about him with the departures we’ve had in the secondary,” Quarles said. “Luke Slusher is a kid we had recruited before at another school (Furman). He can play center and can play guard, so he will be a good player for us. With four years, he’s going to play with us for a while.”
A surprise pickup was Ray Coney (6-3, 220) a linebacker out of Fairfield (Ohio) High School. A multi-sport athlete in football and basketball, he had offers from Army, Navy and Air Force.
“He’s a Cincinnati kid who was committed to Army,” Quarles said. “He called Friday and wanted to visit. We figured a way for him to get here Saturday. He’s a good-looking kid who can play all four linebacker spots for us. We didn’t expect him to sign this early.”
Another linebacker and multi-sport athlete signed was Elijah Taylor (6-2, 215). A three-sport athlete at Gadsen City (Alabama) High School, Taylor has a brother, Isaiah, who played at Alabama.
The Bucs also addressed the concerns on the defensive line with Brenden LeBlanc (6-foot, 245) from Marrero, Louisiana. He recorded 90 tackles and 10.5 sacks as his team advanced to the state championship game. He obviously has more room for growth, although he’s a beast in the weight room, breaking his high school team’s bench press record.
A strong in-state pickup was Braxton Wilson (6-1, 290), a defensive lineman, who helped guide Fayetteville High School to the 2020 TSSAA Class 5A state championship. In his senior year, he ended with 65 tackles (18 for loss) and 10 sacks.
“Braxton Wilson will probably be a nose man in the three technique,” Quarles said. “We’re excited about him, he’s a good student and another good quality kid.
“Brenden LeBlanc, (ETSU defensive line) coach (Daryl) Daye coached his dad years ago. He played in a real good program in Baton Rouge. He’s not the biggest, but he has an extremely high motor and you’re going to have a tough time keeping him off the field.”
The Bucs look to add some speed on the offensive end with Christian Mathis (5-9, 170), a wide receiver from Marietta, Georgia. A first-team all-state selection, he had 125 catches for 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns over his high school career despite suffering an ACL injury his senior season.
His father, Mark, played in the NFL with the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, and in Canada with the Edmonton Eskimos.
“He committed this summer, got hurt during the season, but he’s going to be fine,” Quarles said. “He’s speed guy, a tough kid who catches the ball well and runs well after the catch.”
LATE ADDITION
The Bucs announced Idaho transfer Zach Borisch will join the team. Borisch played at both quarterback and running back. He had 792 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 168 carries. He also completed 25 of 48 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarles said more help is on the way, particularly at quarterback — where starter Tyler Riddell has entered the transfer portal. A couple of firm commitments are waiting until the late signing day in February when they are expected to sign.