Many football coaches say their teams show the most improvement between their first and second games. East Tennessee State coach George Quarles certainly hopes that’s the case with his team.

“That was something we talked about this morning,” Quarles said Monday at Greene Stadium during his weekly news conference. “We talked about hoping to see some gains from Week 1 to Week 2. We did a lot of good things last Thursday night. Clearly, I think we need to run the ball better. We’ll have to this week for sure. Defensively, it was hard to find a whole lot that we didn’t do pretty well.”

