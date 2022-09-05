Many football coaches say their teams show the most improvement between their first and second games. East Tennessee State coach George Quarles certainly hopes that’s the case with his team.
“That was something we talked about this morning,” Quarles said Monday at Greene Stadium during his weekly news conference. “We talked about hoping to see some gains from Week 1 to Week 2. We did a lot of good things last Thursday night. Clearly, I think we need to run the ball better. We’ll have to this week for sure. Defensively, it was hard to find a whole lot that we didn’t do pretty well.”
The Bucs, coming off a season- opening 44-7 victory over Mars Hill jump right into Southern Conference action Saturday with a game at The Citadel. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I just think getting that first game behind us was big and I think you’ll see some guys maybe a little bit more relaxed, a little bit more confident,” Quarles said.
The Citadel opened the season with a 29-10 loss to Campbell. The Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth in the nine-team SoCon.
“It’s always tough playing The Citadel,” Quarles said. “There’ll be a great crowd. They’re one of those tough teams that it doesn’t matter when you play them, they’re always tough and they’re physical. The three-back offense presents some problems.”
The option attack used by the Bulldogs enabled the team to rank fourth nationally in time of possession last season. It’s an offense Quarles got to know well during his time at Furman.
“They’re going to be content to three- and four-yards you to death,” Quarles said. “And they’ll go for it on fourth down on their end of the field. It doesn’t matter to them. The number of snaps that we’re going to get offensively, it’s going to go down. So the ones we get we need to have quality snaps, we need to make sure we take advantage of them.”
MOVIN’ ON UP
The Bucs moved up to ninth in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which came out Monday. They entered the season 11th.
BIG BANG
After ETSU’s first touchdown against Mars Hill, the Bucs messed up the extra point when the celebratory cannon was shot off just as the ball we being snapped. The hold was bobbled and Tyler Keltner could barely get a foot on the ball.
“I thought our holder flinched; I know I did,” Quarles said. “I think we everybody flinched a little bit. But that will give us something to laugh about and talk about for a long time.”
When Quarles showed disappointment that Keltner’s perfect streak of extra points had been snapped, he was told the play was statistically ruled as a team miss. Keltner is now officially 99 for 99 on extra point kicks in his career.
“I’m glad for that,” Quarles said.
ADAMS GONE
Johnson City’s Jaylan Adams, who was The Citadel’s starting quarterback last year, has transferred to Norfolk State.
Peyton Derrick is the new quarterback for the Bulldogs. The grad student transferred from Wofford, where he played 15 games. He threw a 43-yard touchdown pass against ETSU last year.