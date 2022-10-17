ETSU logo

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles said he liked the way his team competed even if it didn’t play particularly well in its latest loss, a 55-33 setback to nationally ranked Mercer.

“I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at that game,” Quarles said. “One, trying to take the positives away, we battled and competed. In the first half they had like 300 yards and we had 90 but it’s a one-possession game. We cut it to 38-33 and we feel like we had a really good chance right there.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you