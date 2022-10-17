East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles said he liked the way his team competed even if it didn’t play particularly well in its latest loss, a 55-33 setback to nationally ranked Mercer.
“I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at that game,” Quarles said. “One, trying to take the positives away, we battled and competed. In the first half they had like 300 yards and we had 90 but it’s a one-possession game. We cut it to 38-33 and we feel like we had a really good chance right there.
“The other way you look at it is that we’re not making enough plays, giving up too many plays to give ourself a chance to stay in the game. I don’t want to take anything away from Mercer. Mercer is a really good team with a great group of receivers, and defensively, they don’t give you much.”
Even with Jacob Saylors, who entered the game ranked second in the FCS in rushing, ETSU has had trouble running the ball at times. With Saylors being held to 25 yards on 16 carries, the Bucs finished with 86 yards on the ground.
“We’ve got to find ways to run the football and that’s a little bit of a theme that’s come up this year,” Quarles said. “People go into the game saying ‘We can’t let number eight beat us.’ We have to be more creative in how we get those explosive plays.”
The defeat left the Bucs near the bottom of the Southern Conference after winning the championship last season. They’re 3-4 overall, 1-4 in the conference.
Up next is the homecoming game and it won’t be an easy one. Samford comes to Greene Stadium undefeated in the SoCon with conference championship hopes still flying high.
The Bulldogs still have a potent offense, but for the first time in recent memory, they have a defense to match.
“They put up big numbers offensively,” Quarles said. “They’re throwing it around everywhere with some run game. They don’t spend a whole lot of time running it, but they are fairly effective. I think the biggest difference for them is defensively. They are much better defensively than they have been in the last few years. They’ve got several grad transfers that they brought in on defense that has them playing much better with a good defensive coordinator. I think that’s what stands out.”
Samford junior quarterback Michael Hiers has completed 71% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s third in the SoCon at 243 yards per game. Senior Chandler Smith has caught six of those touchdowns.
It all adds up to a stiff challenge for an ETSU team that has struggled against top competition this season.
“It’s always good to play at Greene Stadium,” Quarles said. “With a homecoming crowd, I’m sure a lot of people will be here. I know our guys love playing in front of our home crowd. Our fans are great. The energy that we get to play with here is incredible. Any advantage we can use, we want to use it.”