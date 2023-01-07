Furman turned up the heat near the end of the first half and turned away East Tennessee State in Saturday’s Southern Conference basketball game at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The Paladins scored 11 unanswered points near the end of the first half for a 17-point lead and went on to take a 70-56 victory over the Bucs. Nine points came on 3-point shots by Furman’s Marcus Foster on consecutive possessions.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you