Furman turned up the heat near the end of the first half and turned away East Tennessee State in Saturday’s Southern Conference basketball game at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
The Paladins scored 11 unanswered points near the end of the first half for a 17-point lead and went on to take a 70-56 victory over the Bucs. Nine points came on 3-point shots by Furman’s Marcus Foster on consecutive possessions.
The Bucs (6-11, 2-2) led only once, at 2-0, and that was only for 38 seconds. Otherwise, their offense was stagnant. ETSU hit 20 of 60 from the field (33.3 percent) and were only 3 for 21 from 3-point range. They also committed 16 turnovers, the second game in a row when they’ve struggled to secure the ball.
“It was the perfect storm. We got their best effort today,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “People were saying they were soft on defense, but they had something to prove. Sometimes you start to force it to make plays, shoot a little quicker.
“We had a chance to get some stops when it was 26-20 and weather the storm. Foster bangs three consecutive 3s and these are second-chance shots.”
Deanthony Tipler paced the Bucs with 15 points. He had his own struggles shooting the ball, going 2-for-9 from 3-point range.
“I blame the guards, myself for that,” Tipler said of the Bucs rushing on offense. “We have to be taking our time to not commit so many turnovers. If we could have just made a couple of those shots … I just felt like we were rushing them.”
Furman (12-5, 3-1) outscored ETSU 22-13 in points off. Foster led the Paladins with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and Mike Bothwell 13.
SLOW START
The Paladins raced out to a 12-4 lead before the first timeout as ETSU made just two of its first 11 shots from the field. The Bucs trailed 37-23 at the break and weren’t able to get within single digits in the second half. They were down by 21 points before cutting the margin at the end.
Post player Jalen Haynes felt ETSU didn’t match the physical play from Furman at the start. Frustrated, he picked up two fouls. Still, he finished with 13 points; he and Justice Smith with 10 were the Bucs’ other double-digit scorers.
“They out-toughed us at the beginning of the game and got some offensive rebounds,” Haynes said. “They took open shots and made them. It’s hard to beat when you give them offensive rebounds and that leads to open shots.”
It was a tough outing for ETSU guard Jordan King, who missed all five of his shots from the field in the first half. He ended up 0-for-9 from the field and with five points. Oliver said more production was needed from King, especially with post players Josh Taylor and Brock Jancek out of the rotation with injuries.
“There’s a small margin of error with those guys. Without them, Jordan King has to light this up on fire,” Oliver said. “He can’t go 0-for-9 without those guys. The good thing is these kids are hurting and I haven’t lost confidence in those guys. They want to win right now so Monday in practice is like a SoCon game for us.”
NEXT UP
ETSU travels to The Citadel on Wednesday. Taylor and Jancek are both expected to be back in the lineup.