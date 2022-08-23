Daryl Daye learned quickly that even in retirement he still felt like a coach.
So when his phone rang with an offer he couldn’t refuse — East Tennessee State asking if he’d come back to coach the defensive line — Daye didn’t take long to answer.
“He almost crawled through the phone to get back,” Bucs defensive coordinator and associate head coach Billy Taylor said.
Daye coached the D-line at ETSU for three seasons before calling it a career in 2019. When the job became open again last spring, Taylor immediately called Daye, a longtime friend and a successful coach wherever he has been.
“We needed somebody real quick and I just called him and I said ‘Hey, if you can, I’d love to have you back,’ ” Taylor said. “I was kind of shocked. But it’s great. Coach Daye and I have been friends for over 30 years. We talk constantly. Even when he was retired, we were talking a couple of times a week. And he was telling me how he was getting bored real quick with retirement. He said you can only play so many holes of golf.”
Taylor’s phone call couldn’t have come at a better time. ETSU needed some help and Daye was ready to go.
“He didn’t have to do much convincing,” Daye said. “I knew where I was coming back to, and having a special friend like Billy here just made it so easy.”
Watch Daye work his players on the practice field and it’s difficult to tell he’s been out of the game for two years. He’s jumped back into action like he’s never been gone.
“It’s been a little while,” Daye said. “It’s been really easy with coach (George) Quarles. He’s such a personal guy and that’s made the transition so much easier.”
The 59-year-old Daye has 30 years of coaching experience. He’s been a head coach at Missouri Southern and Nicholls State, where he was Southland Conference coach of the year in 2002. He’s also been an assistant for the Buffalo Bills, where he worked under Chan Gailey.
When he’s not coaching, Daye spends his time making music as an accomplished guitarist.
Spending a couple of years away from the game he loves made Daye realize what he missed about coaching.
“The thing was just being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “When I had my time off, I got to go back and see a lot of friends and all that, but something was still missing. It was not just the fact of coming in and coaching, but just being a part of that team and making a difference in young guys’ lives. And that’s what we’re here to do as coaches.”
Taylor never had a doubt that he got the right guy for the job, but he was assured when he introduced Daye to the team back in the spring.
“The guys that were still here that were leftovers from when he was here, they all cheered,” Taylor said. “So they were glad to have him back.”
How does Daye size up his defensive line as the Bucs are nine days away from the season opener?
“They’re looking good,” he said. “They’ve come a long way in a short time. The guys’ effort is there and their concentration’s there and that’s been good so far. So hopefully it’ll show up on the field on game day.”