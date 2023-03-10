Desmond Oliver was fired as East Tennessee State’s head basketball coach on Friday, the university announced.

“When I did an evaluation of the program after the season was over, there were just a lot of factors,” ETSU Athletic Director Richard Sander said. “We came to the reality that we needed to go with a different leader. There was a lot of thought that went into it. The program is not meeting the expectations of the athletic department.”

