East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is feeling pretty comfortable about his frontcourt players as the season is set begin. Figuring out his rotation at guard will be a big focus in Friday’s exhibition game.
Limestone University comes to Freedom Hall on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff and Oliver knows that Jordan King and Allen Strothers will be his starters at guard. The two will be interchangeable between the point and shooting guard spots.
“This will be a good game, against Limestone, to watch my guard play and see who becomes the other guard options,” Oliver said.
DeAnthony Tipler, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has been expected to be in the mix and has come on recently, especially in the Bucs’ scrimmage last weekend. Tipler averaged 13.4 points per game last year at Coastal and shot 41% from 3-point range.
“Tip was struggling a little bit and he really stepped up,” Oliver said. “He’s had a great two weeks of practice. His attitude has been different. He’s really showed me that he wants to be a part of his team in a big way and have an impact. So outside of Jordan and Allen, I’m waiting to see what other guys can step up and take some playing time.”
This will be ETSU’s first action since closing last year with a 15-17 record and losing in a play-in game at the Southern Conference tournament.
King is expected to lead the team this season after averaging 14.6 points last year. He’s been thrust into a leadership role and has seemed to thrive during preseason practice. He joins forward Jalen Seymour as the only returners in the starting lineup. Strothers was on the team last year but sat out as a redshirt.
Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Haynes and Georgia transfer Josh Taylor fill out the starting front line.
Two other players who saw limited action last year are back. Kordell Charles and Cameron George combined for 30 points for the Bucs last season.
Tennessee transfer Brock Jancek is expected to play meaningful minutes at forward, as is freshman Braden Ilic of Morristown.
Jamarius Hairston, a guard who transferred from Lees-McRae, is also on the roster, as is guard Justice Smith, a transfer from Division II Mansfield University. Other freshmen on the team are forward Jeremy Gregory and guard Kristian Shaw.
Limestone is coming off a 10-17 season, including an 8-16 mark in the South Atlantic Conference. The Saints were picked to finish eighth in the SAC this year.