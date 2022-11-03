Desmond Oliver

ETSU coach Desmond Oliver is ready to see his rebuilt team in action.

 Joe Avento/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is feeling pretty comfortable about his frontcourt players as the season is set begin. Figuring out his rotation at guard will be a big focus in Friday’s exhibition game.

Limestone University comes to Freedom Hall on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff and Oliver knows that Jordan King and Allen Strothers will be his starters at guard. The two will be interchangeable between the point and shooting guard spots.

