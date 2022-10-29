Desmond Oliver has a full roster and the East Tennessee State basketball coach plans to take full advantage of it.

Last season, the Bucs finished with a rotation of just six players because of injuries, defections and the coaching staff not trusting some players to give them meaningful minutes. It added up to a disastrous end to a 15-17 season.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you