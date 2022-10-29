Desmond Oliver has a full roster and the East Tennessee State basketball coach plans to take full advantage of it.
Last season, the Bucs finished with a rotation of just six players because of injuries, defections and the coaching staff not trusting some players to give them meaningful minutes. It added up to a disastrous end to a 15-17 season.
With a deeper bench heading into this season, Oliver says his players will get back to playing like he wants them to.
“Last year when we started out we had 10 guys pressing and playing up-tempo,” Oliver said. “And with the six it became half-court, zone-oriented. I’m going to play 10 guys again. I want to press the whole game for 40 minutes. Push it and shoot threes. If guys can stay healthy, knock on wood, that’s the game plan.”
It all starts with guard Jordan King, who will be running the point in addition to being relied on to score. King was an All-Southern Conference selection last year as he tied for the team lead in scoring (14.6 points per game) while trying to mesh with his new squad after transferring from Sienna.
King is one of three players chosen to be team captains, joining Tennessee transfer Brock Jancek and Georgia transfer Josh Taylor.
“I think this year Jordan knows his team,” Oliver said. “He’s a coach on the floor where he’ll call guys out. We’re still learning how to handle those call-outs. Everything we’ve asked of him he's doing at a high level and no one works harder. He’s in the gym more than anybody else. He’s studying film more than anybody else and so hopefully that becomes contagious.”
Ask King about his running mate in the backcourt, Allen Strothers, and he smiles. Strothers red-shirted last year and put on a show during pregame warmups with a variety of dunks. This time around, Strothers will be in the lineup, and during preseason practice, he’s shown a complete game. King and Strothers will both see time at the point and shooting guard.
“He just plays hard,” King said. “He does all the little things. That can win games. He doesn’t really care about his stats. He just wants to go out there and win. That's what it takes.”
While Oliver is trying to figure out his guard rotation, the Bucs’ front court seems pretty stacked.
In the middle, there’s no question who will be starting. Jalen Haynes, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound transfer from Virginia Tech, has looked like a solid performer at both ends of the court during preseason drills.
“Jalen Haynes will provide offensively something I never had last year,” Oliver said “And that’s a big guy that can be a closer late in games. Throw it in there to him and get a bucket. Trap him and he’s a great passer. He can make free throws. He’s a good athlete and he’s really skilled. I didn’t have that at all last year.”
Last year, the Bucs got real small after Silas Adheke quit the team during the season. Adheke had Haynes’ size and was a defensive leader, but was an offensive liability.
Taylor joins holdover Jaden Seymour at the forward positions and both offer height and athleticism.
Seymour was forced to play out of position last season when Adheke and Vonnie Patterson both left the team. Now with Seymour more comfortable running the floor, Oliver hopes he can fulfill the potential the Bucs hoped to see when he transferred in from Wichita State two years ago.
“Those guys are two of the most athletic guys with length that we have,” Oliver said. “The key is offensively those guys kind of finding their niche and figuring out how will they score points for us. They pick and pop a little bit and they put it on the deck a little bit and make plays.”
Jancek was a walk-on at Tennessee and is expected to play significant minutes inside for the Bucs. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward comes to ETSU as a grad transfer and played for the Vols while Oliver was an assistant in Knoxville.
“I saw Brock coming in and he had a hard time with the scout team,” Oliver said. “Then as a junior, you saw a high-IQ, tough guy. I mean, Brock played against pros. His game has gone from maybe he was a low Division I guy when he got there, D-II maybe, and I think now he’s a pretty damn good SoCon player. “
Jancek might not crack the starting lineup, but Oliver said he’ll play “starter’s minutes.”
Braden Ilic, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Morristown East with a nice outside touch, is expected to get some playing time as well.