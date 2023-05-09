William Nottingham admits his professional golf career has gotten off to a slow start, but he’ll have a chance to make a major jump next month.
Nottingham, a Kingsport native who played at Clemson, will tee it up in the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental circuit for the PGA Tour. The tournament, being played June 8-11, will be held on his current home course, Thornblade Club, in Greer, South Carolina, and nearby Carolina Country Club.
“This definitely is the biggest tournament I’ve played in so far,” Nottingham said. “So obviously I’ll be excited. I’ll definitely be nervous too, but it’ll be cool because I think I’ll have my family and friends out there coming to watch. So it will be nice to see them again.”
Nottingham made the field of the event with a purse of $1 million by winning a qualifying tournament at Thornblade. His place in the field was tenuous at best as several golfers were tied for the lead coming down the stretch in the winner-take-all event. He made a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to cement his spot.
“I was pretty nervous out there,” Nottingham said. “But it feels great to be able to get it done. Fortunately enough, I’ve been able to birdie a couple of holes when I when I thought it matters. It kind of goes both ways, but I kind of just tried to draw back on the good memories and just really see the ball going in.”
Nottingham has been playing on the GPro Tour, a mini-tour based in South Carolina. He ranks 41st on the points list after making five cuts in 10 tournaments. On the GPro Tour, entry fees are around $1,000. The winner each week earns $10,000 while all players who make the cut at least get their entry fee back.
“It’s been fun, but I haven’t been playing great,” Nottingham said. “I’ve been really close in three or four Korn Ferry qualifiers, just missing by a shot. It’s been nice to know that I’m close to being able to play in some of these tournaments, but I just haven’t quite gotten over the edge. So it was really satisfying seeing that last putt go in.”
Even though he graduated from Clemson in 2021, Nottingham is still getting an education. He’s learning how tough it is to make it in pro golf, even on the mini-tour level. In one tournament he had rounds of 65, 70 and 64 — and finished tied for 15th. In another, he shot 66, 70 and 72 and was 17 strokes behind the winner.
“There’s a bunch of good players out here,” Nottingham said.
Seeing that fateful putt go in and knowing he had secured a spot in a big pro tournament was the fruits of some specific labor.
“I would say the last six months I’ve been really grinding on my putting,” Nottingham said. “I think it’s gotten about half a shot better a round. That’s huge. That’s two shots a tournament out there.
“I’ve really been working hard on that and it’s starting to show, so that’s exciting. I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball well. I just need to probably chip and pitch a little bit better. That’s next on the list, but I’m always kind of working hard on everything.”
Nottingham turned pro after a very successful amateur career.
He won the prestigious North & South Amateur at Pinehurst in 2017 and his 62 as a freshman is still tied for the lowest round in Clemson history. During that record round, he had 12 birdies, including seven in a row, both school records. He was also a three-time selection to the list of Academic Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association.
Locally, Nottingham won the Ridgefields Invitational four times.
Now he’s hoping to replicate at least some of that success as a pro. Seeing journeyman Wyndham Clark win the Wells Fargo Championship for his first victory of any kind since he turned pro in 2017 serves as an inspiration for players like Nottingham.
“It’s been a slow start to the professional career for me,” Nottingham said. “I mean, I haven’t really done anything in two years now. So to see guys like that have success, it just goes to show if you just keep putting in the time, anything can happen. You never know.”