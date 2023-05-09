William Nottingham admits his professional golf career has gotten off to a slow start, but he’ll have a chance to make a major jump next month.

Nottingham, a Kingsport native who played at Clemson, will tee it up in the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental circuit for the PGA Tour. The tournament, being played June 8-11, will be held on his current home course, Thornblade Club, in Greer, South Carolina, and nearby Carolina Country Club.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you