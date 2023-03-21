After spending 13 years working with Steve Forbes, Brooks Savage is about to find out what he can do in the head coach’s seat.
Savage is back in Johnson City as the head basketball coach at East Tennessee State and he appears ready to step out of the shadow of his longtime mentor, now the coach at Wake Forest.
“On the court, Coach Forbes laid out the blueprint for success,” Savage said. “The product will look very similar to the last time that I was here and very similar to what we were building at Wake Forest. The packaging will be a little bit different.”
Savage knows there’s a good nucleus of players on the ETSU roster. Maybe there’s not enough of them to win right away — he’ll need some immediate help on the recruiting trail — but he’s making no concessions. He wants to win right away.
“I’m not standing up here talking ‘We’ll wait until Year 2 when I get my own guys,’ ” Savage said. “None of that. We’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship right away. We’ll begin establishing our standards and expectations and our identity from Day 1 and we’re going to emphasize those on a daily basis.
“We’ll be the hardest playing, best conditioned, most connected, toughest team. We’ll practice and play with a joyous intensity. We’ll be hard nosed on the defensive end of the floor. We’ll be tough, athletic and physical on defense. We’ll be relentless on the glass. We’re going to share it on offense, get up and down, and play an exciting brand of basketball.”
Forbes’ ETSU teams had plenty of talent, but the thing that made them stand out was his ability to get them to play together selflessly. It might be a cliché, but teamwork can go a long way in putting a team over the top and Forbes did it as well as anybody who ever patrolled the sideline at ETSU. Savage knows how important that is and he is stressing it from the start.
“We’re going to be connected because we’re going to care about one another,” he said. “And we’re going to play for the guy next to us. And when a teammate makes a good pass, we’re going to point at him and when somebody goes to the ground, we’re going to go over there and help him up because this is about being a team.”
Savage gets so passionate when he starts talking about his new team that the handful of current players who came to the news conference couldn’t help but smile.
“Just bringing the joy and passion to the game, it’s just exciting to see,” ETSU forward Jaden Seymour said. “I’m just excited to be a part of it, just happy to see how it goes and how it translates in practice and workouts and everything.”
Richard Sander is in his second time around as ETSU athletic director. He was recently elevated from interim AD back into the permanent role he held when he hired Forbes. His first major act of business after his latest job upgrade was firing Desmond Oliver. That left ETSU fans with a lot of questions, mostly who would be the next coach.
“I heard from some people that there was some concerns that the quality of candidates for this job would be limited, and that turned out to be absolutely not true,” said Sander, who had retired for a while before coming back to his old job. “It was amazing the number of people that really aggressively pursued this job. They had as many people as they could call to try to influence this decision. That was really rewarding to see how this position and how this university is viewed on a national level. So that was pretty exciting.”
Sander, who also hired Shaka Smart at VCU and current ETSU women’s coach Brenda Mock Brown, didn’t shy away from the Forbes coaching tree. In fact, he embraced it, remembering the heights the program hit the last time Savage was here on Forbes’ staff. His last year was the Bucs’ historic 30-4 season that ended in their second SoCon championship in five years.
“When other teams played us, they knew at the end of the game that they had a real fight on their hands and that’s what we’ve got to get back to,” Sander said. “We’re going to get back to that toughness. We’re going to get back to that passion. We have a good foundation here. These guys are talented guys. We just need to add a few more. We need to build a culture that is ETSU tough. As I thought about this, the best person out there to do that is Brook Savage.”
Since Savage left ETSU three years ago, the Bucs have had one winning season — Jason Shay’s 13-12 effort. They’ve been 27-37 over the past two years.
“It’s time to get this program back to where we belong, competing for championships and being at the top of the SoCon,” Savage said.