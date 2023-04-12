Brooks Savage wants his team to be successful and visible — on the court and off.
To that end, as the new East Tennessee State basketball coach rebuilds his roster, he is also trying to build relationships around campus. Savage has been seen around the university, talking to other members of the athletic department as well as professors and students. Since he was hired to replace the fired Desmond Oliver on March 20, Savage has had a lot of work to do. He’s been recruiting, hiring a staff and buying a house — all while his wife Lauren is due to have their second daughter next week. He’s found time to meet people and introduce himself along the way.
“I think it’s just part of the fabric of this place,” Savage said. “It’s a very tight-knit community and a tight-knit university. I loved the people here the last time so I just wanted to get out and just let them know that we’re here for them and we’re here to be part of it all. It’s not just about basketball. It’s about the greater good for the students and the student-athletes and the university as a whole. We’re excited to be here and we want to be a friendly face that they see on campus.”
REBUILDING
With several players, including star center Jaylen Haynes and guard Jordan King, putting their names in the NCAA’s transfer portal, Savage lost some talent as soon as he took the job. Some players eventually take their names out of the portal and ask to come back. So far, that hasn’t happened and it sounds as if Savage isn’t counting on it.
“We’re moving forward with guys that want to be here and want to be part of this,” he said.
That means Savage, who spent the past three years at Wake Forest working under Steve Forbes, began his ETSU tenure with five players — forwards Josh Taylor, Jaden Seymour and Braden Ilic as well as guards Allen Strothers and Justice Smith.
“They’ve been tremendous, very receptive of me,” Savage said. “That requires a little bit of blind faith, which I’m certainly appreciative of.”
Of course, the returning players had Joe Hugley’s backing. Hugley has been part of the ETSU program under three head coaches. He played under Forbes, coached under Oliver last season and was retained by Savage to be part of his staff.
“Coach Hugley was instrumental in keeping those guys here,” Savage said. “He has great relationships with those guys. I think that helped speed the relationship-building process along, just having somebody vouching for you coming in the door. This is what I told them: ‘I have to earn your trust, but give me some time and give me a chance to do that and I think you’ll be really happy with where this goes.’ They’ve been really receptive and they’re working hard on the floor and in the weight room.”
Savage, who so far has commitments from North Florida transfer center Jadyn Parker and hot shot high school guard Maki Johnson from West Virginia (both announced their intentions via Twitter), said he’ll continue to recruit the portal as well as high school and junior college players.
“I think that’s kind of the beauty of the landscape of where we’re at,” he said. “I love the transfer transfer portal. Is there some negatives? Sure. But to me, there’s been so many success stories of guys in the transfer portal.
“We’ve had some guys that have come here and were able to have an incredible experience. This is a short time in their lives to play college basketball and a really special time. Guys get an opportunity to find a place that’s best for them. So the biggest thing is you want guys to be able to find success. Hopefully they can find it here. But whether guys are coming or going, it’s about doing what’s best for them and trying to always do right by them.”
STARTING FIVE
Starting with five players in his first on-court workout was tough, but Savage said he managed to get plenty of work done.
“Just fundamentals of how we want to play,” he said. “We showed them a little bit of the offensive movement. It’s very simple. So I think they were really excited about the style of play that we’re going to bring. It will be very similar to how we played at Wake Forest and there’ll be some similarities to how it was when we were here before. We led the ACC in tempo the last two years, so we’re playing fast and we averaged almost 80 points a game. Just playing really good offense, the ball is moving, people sharing it, getting quality shots. From an offensive standpoint, I think it’s a style of play that players want to play in. They get a lot of freedom and it gives the guys confidence and the ability to make plays.”
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Savage was at ETSU with Forbes for five years. The Bucs won the Southern Conference tournament twice, and made the finals two other times. That championship game is played every March on a Monday night and that is the goal of every Bucs fan. Savage said it’s his goal as well, right off the bat.
“We’re going to talk about playing on Monday night every day in this program,” he said. “That’s the expectation and not only from the outside, but no one’s expectation is ever going to be greater than ours. And we’re going to talk about playing in that game every day here. That’s the goal — Monday night. When you do that — and you still have to take it one day at a time — but with the big picture in mind as well. So that’ll always be the expectation and the goal here.”
Savage still has to sign the majority of his roster and hire one more assistant coach. His first three weeks on the job have been a whirlwind, but he’ll be coaching a full team before he knows it. And he’s only 207 days away from his first game as ETSU’s head coach.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to work for a lot of great coaches and be at a lot of great places, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I feel like I’m home and it’s time to get our program in place and move forward.”