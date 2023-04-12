Brooks Savage wants his team to be successful and visible — on the court and off.

To that end, as the new East Tennessee State basketball coach rebuilds his roster, he is also trying to build relationships around campus. Savage has been seen around the university, talking to other members of the athletic department as well as professors and students. Since he was hired to replace the fired Desmond Oliver on March 20, Savage has had a lot of work to do. He’s been recruiting, hiring a staff and buying a house — all while his wife Lauren is due to have their second daughter next week. He’s found time to meet people and introduce himself along the way.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you