The season is here for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team, and Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown will be on the sidelines for the first time with her new team.
ETSU plays host to Mars Hill in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Gym. When the ball is tipped off, it will have been 87 days since Brown was hired to replace Simon Harris. It’s been a whirlwind of activity getting ready for the first game.
“Our emphasis has been on building a competitive team culture, and so going forward our focus will be on the controllables of the game and getting better,” Brown said. “Primarily we want to bring consistent energy and commitment to the game plan for 40 minutes, rebound well on both ends and play solid team defense.”
Brown’s team has five players back from last year’s 6-22 squad that finished seventh in the Southern Conference. Nine newcomers — five freshmen and four transfers — round out the roster.
Sophomore guard Courtney Moore averaged 8.9 points per game last season and led the team in 3-point shooting, steals and assists. Sophomore center Jakhyia Davis led the Bucs in rebounding at 6.2 per game.
Brown didn’t announce a starting lineup in advance of the exhibition.
“As we continue to get players healthy our starting lineup will vary,” Brown said. “We haven’t put a lot of focus on who is starting the game for us, but rather on who is consistently coming to practice to compete. This is a relatively unestablished group with nine new players and a new style of play, which makes our lineups fluid, especially early in the season. We are still looking for five players who can set a tone on both ends, produce consistently and have a high care level about playing team basketball.”
Mars Hill was 1-25 last season and has a new coach in Emry Tsitouris. The Lions were picked to finish 12th in the Division II South Atlantic Conference.
The regular season begins with a major challenge for the Bucs. They play at No. 1 South Carolina on Monday night. The Gamecocks are the defending national champions.