Brenda Mock Brown

New ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown makes a point to her team.

 JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

The season is here for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team, and Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown will be on the sidelines for the first time with her new team.

ETSU plays host to Mars Hill in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Gym. When the ball is tipped off, it will have been 87 days since Brown was hired to replace Simon Harris. It’s been a whirlwind of activity getting ready for the first game.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you