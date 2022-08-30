Adam Neugebauer is about to put his offense on display for the first time, and East Tennessee State’s new offensive coordinator expects the fans to like what they see.
“Excitement,” Neugebauer said when asked to describe his offense. “They’re going to see some tempo, some plays they haven’t seen. Just excitement.”
The Bucs debut Thursday night when Mars Hill comes to Greene Stadium for a non-conference game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
When George Quarles came to ETSU to replace Randy Sanders as ETSU’s head coach, he hired Neugebauer, who had spent the past three years running a high-powered offense at Slippery Rock, a NCAA Division II school.
The two hit it off immediately.
“He was doing a lot of things I wanted to do as a coordinator,” Quarles said. “When I was at Furman, we were a little bit more option. He was doing some of the things that I thought in my mind ‘Hey, this is what I really wanted to do.’ And he was able to do it.”
Under Neugebauer’s tutelage, Slippery Rock passed the ball an average of 38 times a game last year. The Bucs will almost certainly throw it more than they did last season with the improvement of quarterback Tyler Riddell, but Neugebauer says they won’t abandon the run. That’s because they have All-American running back Jacob Saylors, the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year, back for his senior season.
“We have one of the best players in the country in Jacob Saylors, so we’re going to get him the football,” Neugebauer said. “We’ve got to find different ways to get him the ball. He is talented, not just running the ball, but catching the ball and also on special teams. That’s a blessing to us.”
Neugebauer is also the quarterbacks coach and his star student, Riddell, enjoys working with his new mentor.
“He’s relatable,” said Riddell, the SoCon’s preseason all-conference quarterback. “It’s easy to talk to him. That’s one of my favorite things about him, how well can we mesh and then obviously his offense. It’s fun. It’s exciting, explosive. I think we can do some good things.”
Neugebauer has Quarles’ complete trust, to the point that the offensive coordinator will be calling the plays from the sideline. Of course, Quarles will have some input, but this will be Neugebauer’s time to shine.
“I like a lot of things about what Adam has done,” Quarles said. “We’ll probably spread it around a little bit more than maybe they did in the past. There’s many options off each play. It’s not just ‘Hey, we’re handing off on this play.’ It’s a little bit more modern RPO (run-pass option) type stuff.
“I like that. I like the fact that we’ve messed with tempo. We’ve been able to go fast and we’ve slowed it down. I’ve been really pleased with what we’ve done offensively. Now none of that matters. We know we've got to go play well on Thursday night.”
Neugebauer said working with Quarles on fine-tuning the offense has been inspiring.
“Coach Quarles is in there every day,” Neugebauer said. “He’s one of the greatest minds I’ve been around and to have his influence with us, I’ve learned from him every day.
“It’s great to have that trust and it’s also great to have staff that we have right now. We’ve got a great staff. They’re intelligent. They work hard. They never complain.”