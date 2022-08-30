Adam Neugebauer

Adam Neugebauer, ETSU’s offensive coordinator, keeps an eye on practice earlier this week.

 By JOE AVENTO Sports Editor javento@johnsoncitypress.com

Adam Neugebauer is about to put his offense on display for the first time, and East Tennessee State’s new offensive coordinator expects the fans to like what they see.

“Excitement,” Neugebauer said when asked to describe his offense. “They’re going to see some tempo, some plays they haven’t seen. Just excitement.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you