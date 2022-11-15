Lady Buffs CC

The Milligan women's cross country team is ranked second nationally in NAIA. (Natalia Rivas-Foster photo)

 Natalia Rivas-Foster

Defending champions in both men's and women's competition, the Milligan University cross country teams are set to compete at the 2022 NAIA National Championships at Apachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday morning.

Milligan’s men carry a No. 1 national ranking into the championship meet while the women’s team comes in at No. 2. Both teams won Appalachian Athletic Conference titles in Columbia, S.C., two weeks ago with sophomore Bryn Woodall and freshman Ellen Mary Kearney claiming individual titles.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video