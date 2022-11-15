Defending champions in both men's and women's competition, the Milligan University cross country teams are set to compete at the 2022 NAIA National Championships at Apachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday morning.
Milligan’s men carry a No. 1 national ranking into the championship meet while the women’s team comes in at No. 2. Both teams won Appalachian Athletic Conference titles in Columbia, S.C., two weeks ago with sophomore Bryn Woodall and freshman Ellen Mary Kearney claiming individual titles.
This season, Milligan’s men own a head-to-head record of 73-5 with a 15-4 mark against NCAA Division I opponents, including a victory over No. 30 Charlotte. On the women’s side the Buffs are 72-3 overall and 16-3 against Division I teams. Both of Milligan’s cross country teams are undefeated against NAIA competition this fall.
Junior Alyssa Bearzi was Milligan’s first-ever individual cross country national champion last fall. The Buffs also return men’s All-Americans Aaron Jones and Will Stockley.
Milligan’s men had improved their team finish in seven consecutive national championship appearances before raising the red banner in 2021. The Lady Buffs are making their 20th straight national appearance and seek their fifth top-10 finish in the last six years.
Men’s Soccer
The Milligan University men’s soccer team is in Mobile, Ala., for the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
The Buffs earned the third seed in the Mobile bracket and take on second-seeded No. 21 Warner Pacific from Oregon on Thursday at 7 p.m.
After a 0-2-3 start, Milligan finished the season on a 15-game unbeaten streak (10-0-5) and won the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular season title to secure the Buffs’ third straight national tournament appearance.
Milligan’s opponent, Warner Pacific, is undefeated on the season at 18-0-3 and won regular season and tournament titles in the Cascade Conference. If the Buffs advance on Thursday evening, they will play the winner of No. 4 Mobile and UC Merced Saturday at 4 p.m. for the opportunity to advance to the NAIA National Championship Final Site in Decatur, Ala.
Swimming
Milligan’s nationally ranked swimming teams are headed to Ohio to compete in the Total Performance Invitational, hosted by NCAA Division III swimming powerhouse Kenyon College this weekend. The Buffs enter their midseason meet ranked No. 3 in both the men’s and women’s NAIA national championship rankings.
In the Buffs’ final pre-midseason tune-up at Carson-Newman, freshman Peter Gilbert swam to a national No. 1 time and set Milligan’s record in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9:33.69. He also added a top-five national time and NAIA provisional qualifying mark in the 500 free.
Also, Riley Renaud set a team record for Milligan’s women in the 1,000 free with the No. 3 national time in the event this season (10:31.23). She also swam a top-five national and provisional time in the 500 free (5:12.37. Both Gilbert and Renaud were tabbed as AAC swimmers of the week by the conference on Monday.