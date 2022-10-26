ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation.
ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday during the SoCon’s Media Day at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
“It’s just motivation for our team to come out and give our best effort because I think we have a really good chance to win this conference,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “We have all the right pieces and we’re just trying to win a championship.”
ETSU finished eighth in the SoCon in Desmond Oliver’s first season as head coach. The Bucs were 15-17 overall, 7-11 in the conference and lost to The Citadel in a play-in game at the SoCon tournament.
“I can’t speak for those guys, but if I played, I would,” Oliver said when asked if the preseason polls would motivate his players. “We’ll see. We continue to get better and when we take off and continue to grow together, we’ll make those picks a little challenging. If we don’t, then they’ll be right and we’ll be sixth or seventh or eighth again in the conference.”
King, a junior guard, was the Bucs’ lone representative on the 10-man preseason all-conference team chosen by the coaches.
“It definitely means a lot,” King said. “It just shows me that I’m working hard and stuff like that, but I can't really focus on individual stuff. I’ve got to buy in and make sure we get the end goal as a team.”
The conference has undergone some changes. Dan Earl left VMI to become head coach at Chattanooga. Earl was the SoCon coach of the year last season after leading VMI to a 16-16 record.
Jake Stephens followed Earl to Chattanooga from VMI and the 7-foot center was chosen as the league’s preseason player of the year. Stephens averaged 19.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last year for the Keydets while leading the conference in shooting percentage (55.1%) and 3-point percentage (49.0%).
VMI is now being coached by Andrew Wilson, who was an assistant at James Madison the past two years. He spent time at two former SoCon teams in the past, College of Charleston and Georgia Southern.
The Citadel also has a new coach. Ed Conroy, who was the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2006-10, is back.
Furman, with preseason all-conference picks Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson — both are fifth-year seniors — was chosen to win the league in the coaches and media polls.
The media had Chattanooga second while the coaches picked the Mocs fourth.
Samford, which has four preseason all-conference selections, was picked second in the coaches poll and third by the media. Samford’s Ques Glover, Jermaine Marshall, Logan Dye and Bubba Parham were all on the preseason all-SoCon team. Parham began his career at VMI before transferring to Georgia Tech.