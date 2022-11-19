STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday.
ETSU’s pass defense, which has struggled more and more as the season has gone on, couldn’t cover the receivers in Mississippi State’s so-called “Air Raid” offense as Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
In between, the Bulldogs’ defense did enough to keep the Bucs off the scoreboard. ETSU got its touchdown in the fourth quarter when Ja’Varius Harrison blocked a punt — Mississippi State’s first of the day — and Erek Campbell scooped it up and returned it 39 yards for a score.
It was the Bucs’ third blocked punt of the season.
ETSU finished George Quarles’ first season as head coach with a 3-8 record. The Bucs were coming off their best season in school history, an 11-2 campaign that ended with a Southern Conference championship and an appearance in the FCS quarterfinals.
This season ended quietly.
“I am proud that they still competed,” Quarles said. “We were out-matched a little bit but they played hard and did a few good things.”
Rogers completed 30 of 37 passes as Mississippi State improved to 7-4 with an Egg Bowl matchup with Ole Miss set for Thanksgiving Day.
The Bucs moved the ball surprisingly well in their first two possessions, which ended with a tipped interception of a Tyler Riddell pass and a badly missed 44-yard field goal from Tyler Keltner.
Meanwhile, the Bucs had no answer for Rogers, Mississippi State’s career passing leader. In the blink of an eye, the Bulldogs were up 14-0 as Lideatrick Griffin caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and Rara Thomas had an 8-yarder.
Griffin caught another one, this time from 6 yards out, early in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, the Bucs got the ball on the Mississippi State 24-yard line after stopping the Bulldogs on fourth down. Two plays later it was 28-0 when Bucs backup quarterback Baron May was intercepted by All-American cornerback Emanuel Forbes, who returned it for a 76 yards for a touchdown. It was Forbes’ sixth interception and his third touchdown return this year. He is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik awards.
“We have to continue a drive,” Quarles said. “We had it going the first drive and throw the interception. We had some real good field position on another one and threw an interception.”
Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks added a 22-yard touchdown run for a 35-0 halftime lead.
The only time ETSU kept Mississippi State out of the end zone in the first half came in the final minute of the second quarter when the Bucs held them to a 49-yard field goal attempt, which came up short.
“We don’t want to squander plays,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “I thought we squandered some. But we started good, which I thought was good.”
Two more Rogers touchdown passes — a 5-yarder to Austin Williams and an 8-yarder to Justin Robinson — put the Bulldogs up 49-0 after three quarters.
The Bucs tried a fake punt early in the fourth quarter and they lost a yard, setting up Mississippi State’s eighth touchdown, a short pass from backup quarterback Chance Lovertich to J.J. Jernighan. That left the Bulldogs up 56-0 with 13:05 still left.
ETSU is now 2-14 against Power 5 programs with wins over Vanderbilt (last season) and N.C. State (1987).
Jacob Saylors rushed for 43 yards in his final game in an ETSU uniform.
Saylors passed Brandon Walker for the third-best single-season total in ETSU history. He finished the season with 1,307 yards. He had 3,851 yards in his career, third most in program history.
Saylors leaves with a school record of 6.4 yards per carry in his career.
Riddell completed 5 of 11 passes for 47 yards with two interceptions. May was 0 for 6 with an interception and rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries.
Alijah Huzzie intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, his sixth pick of the season.