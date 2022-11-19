STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday.

ETSU’s pass defense, which has struggled more and more as the season has gone on, couldn’t cover the receivers in Mississippi State’s so-called “Air Raid” offense as Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.

