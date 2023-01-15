It started out with a few Facebook posts. Then was the suggestion to turn the stories into a book and finally it was the perfect way to remember a friend.
Local sports writer Charles Peters has put together a book titled “Raised on Rocky Top: Johnny Mills Stories.” All the stories are from Mills, the former record-setting University of Tennessee football wide receiver.
Mills died on Dec. 15, 2022, and a memorial service for him was held Sunday. Right before he died, Peters asked Mills’ wife, Carla, and other family members if they wanted him to go ahead and finish compiling the stories they agreed were important in keeping his memory alive.
“These are all Johnny’s stories. He started back in June 2020,” Peters said. “I met him downtown and told him that he needed to start a book. I told him that people loved his stories. He got up to 30-40 stories and I made up a mock book, a rough draft.”
Now consisting of over 230 pages, the book becomes available to the public at Eagles Store in downtown Elizabethton starting Monday. The front cover shows the football star with his grandson on one leg and a UT helmet on the other as they’re sitting in a recliner watching a game. There’s also a publicity shot of Mills as a Tennessee player and the border is orange and white like the famous Tennessee end zones.
“He sent me that picture that’s on the cover,” Peters said. “We stayed with that picture because he loved that front. We added the Tennessee checkerboard because he truly was a Vol 4 Life.”
The back cover has another favorite photo, a nice posed shot of Mills and his wife.
There was no doubt about the love for family and his love for the Vols. Peters explained that Mills missed his induction into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame as he was committed to a function at the University of Tennessee that same day.
While Elizabethton was home, it was Knoxville where Mills became known to a large audience. His career at Tennessee was highlighted by a record-setting 225 receiving yards in a nationally televised 28-19 win over Kentucky in 1966.
Mills was a standout in football, basketball and track & field for Elizabethton High School, but the stories aren’t limited to sports. In fact, there are more stories about growing up in Appalachia and Mills’ travels all over North America.
Peters enjoyed hearing a recent story from Eddie Brown, who was often a traveling companion with Mills. When they and their families went to Yellowstone National Park, Mills had so much knowledge about the place that he turned into an on-the-spot tour guide.
In the book, Mills shared his memories of living in the Eastern Kentucky coal country — where he met his wife. As a sports fan, Peters’ favorite story was Mills getting ready for the Alabama game and running through the T formed by the Pride of the Southland band at Neyland Stadium.
“Johnny talked about playing at Elizabethton in front of 2,000 fans. He gets to Tennessee and there are 65,000 fans,” Peters said. “The coaches told them to make sure they didn’t look into the stands. You look out and that T opens up, once you get to the sideline, you can’t help but look up.
“You look across the field and there’s that team in red shirts with the big ‘A’ and the numbers on the side of their helmets. It was showtime.”
Through the book, Peters hopes generations will enjoy the stories. Mills was much more than an accomplished athlete. A successful businessman with his landscape business, he also served on the board at the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys & Girls Club and local banks.
Despite so much going on, Peters appreciated how he took the time for his friends.
“Johnny was always someone you could talk to,” Peters said. “He was everything to this community. He was on (the) Boys Club board for most of the kids’ lives. He was on the Carter County Bank and Bank of Tennessee boards for 25-30 years. Plus, everybody went and bought their flowers, their mums, from Johnny Mills for 40 years. But, he was always glad to see you and he never rushed you away.”