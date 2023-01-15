20230112_135245.jpg

Charles Peters holds one of the newly published books, “Raised on Rocky Top: Johnny Mills Stories.”

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/Johnson City Press

It started out with a few Facebook posts. Then was the suggestion to turn the stories into a book and finally it was the perfect way to remember a friend.

Local sports writer Charles Peters has put together a book titled “Raised on Rocky Top: Johnny Mills Stories.” All the stories are from Mills, the former record-setting University of Tennessee football wide receiver.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you