Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77.
Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
He is a member of the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the Elizabethton High School Athletics Hall of Fame and part of the inaugural class of the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Johnny was a legend in our community. His life resembled what our community is all about and that is blue collar,” Eliza-bethton High School football coach Shawn Witten said. “Johnny always shared great stories, had words of encouragement and set an example for many to follow.”
Mills, a 1962 Elizabethton graduate, was a talented football and basketball player, particularly excelling on the football field where he was a first-team All-Big 7 and honorable mention all-state quarterback and a standout defensive back.
He blossomed into a national star as a wide receiver at the University of Tennessee (1964-66). He had 76 career receptions for 1,120 yards while at UT, most of them coming his senior season when he finished with 48 catches for 725 yards. That included a single-game high of 225 yards against Kentucky, which stood as a UT school record for more than 30 years. Kelley Washington broke the mark with a 256-yard performance against LSU in 2001.
Mills had seven catches in the Kentucky game, his last one a 72-yard play from quarterback Dewey Warren which clinched the Vols’ 28-19 victory. Rare in those days, the game was televised on ABC. Months later, Mills was honored with a parade in Elizabethton.
Local author Charles Peters is currently working on a biography about Mills titled, “Raised on Rocky Top.” Peters and others recalled how Mills often marched to the beat of his own drum. Although he dressed nice in a suit and tie, he was more comfortable in a Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops.
“He was a legend among legends. His record against Kentucky stood for 35 years,” Peters said. “He had another school record for about 10 years. But he was a legend for more than football, he was a free spirit and great storyteller. If he wanted to travel, he’d just take off. His brother, Bobby, told me he had a cruise scheduled next week. I loved every time that I had a chance to talk to him.”
Mills was drafted by the San Diego Chargers of the American Football League, but a knee injury ended his playing career. He served as an assistant coach at the University of Tulsa for one season, then spent time traveling the country on a motorcycle.
He later teamed up with Boyd Fox to coach at Cawood (Kentucky) High School. Taking over a program which didn’t win a game in 1971, they led Cawood to three straight winning seasons (1973-75). The 1975 season included the school’s first district and region championships and a trip to the Kentucky Class 3A state semifinals.
After four years as Cawood offensive coordinator, Mills served one season as head coach at Harlan High School. Mills met his future wife, Carla, while in Harlan County and eventually returned home where he started the greenhouse business in 1979. Fox also lived in Northeast Tennessee for a while as he served as head coach at David Crockett from 1977-79.
Throughout his life, Mills helped promote the game and the town he loved. Bobby Dicken, who serves as secretary for the Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation, recalled how Mills was proud of where he came from.
“Johnny had a heart of gold. He invited me up to his house and we were sitting on the porch,” Dicken said. “Where he lived you couldn’t see the house he grew up in, but he pointed it out when we went down the driveway. He said, ‘That’s why I like it here.’ He was an Elizabethton guy through and through.”