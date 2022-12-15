Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77.

Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

