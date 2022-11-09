Milligan University cross country coach Chris Layne was honored as the men’s and women’s South Region coach of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Layne, who received national coach of the year honors from the NAIA and USTFCCCA last fall after leading the Buffs to a pair of NAIA national championships, is the men’s regional coach of the year for the fourth straight year and the women’s coach of the year for the third consecutive season.
Milligan swept the Appalachian Athletic Conference cross country titles for the third-straight year. Milligan’s men won with a team score of 20 and seven top-10 finishers. The Buffs’ women took the team title with a team score of 21 and six top-10 individuals. Bryn Woodall was the AAC champion and AAC runner of the year. Ellen Mary Kearney won the AAC title and was honored as the AAC runner of the year and AAC freshman of the year.
In the final pre-nationals NAIA top 25 poll, Milligan’s men were ranked No. 1 and the women were slotted No. 2. Milligan’s men will make their seventh appearance as a team at the NAIA National Championships in the last eight seasons while the women make their 20th straight trip to the national championship meet.
The NAIA National Championships are set for Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Fla.
VOLLEYBALL
Milligan sophomore middle blocker Ella Maiden, sophomore setter Kolbie Greene and freshmen outside hitter Shelby Miller were each named to the AAC all-conference teams, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Maiden and Greene earned All-AAC First Team honors while Miller collected All-AAC Second Team and AAC All-Freshman Team laurels. Maiden is a repeat first team member while Greene and Miller pick up the first all-conference honors of their collegiate career. Greene was also tabbed to the AAC Champions of Character Team.
Maiden, Greene, Paxton Adkins, Sarah Grace Larkey, Taylor Pavich and Greyson Stevens claimed AAC All-Academic Team honors.
The Buffs posted an 18-12 overall record and recorded their 14th-straight winning season in AAC play with a 14-7 league record. Milligan owns the fifth seed in the AAC Tournament and will take on fourth-seeded Reinhardt on Friday at 4 p.m. in the conference quarterfinals at the Meadowview Marriot Resort & Conference Center in Kingsport.