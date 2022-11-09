Milligan University cross country coach Chris Layne was honored as the men’s and women’s South Region coach of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Layne, who received national coach of the year honors from the NAIA and USTFCCCA last fall after leading the Buffs to a pair of NAIA national championships, is the men’s regional coach of the year for the fourth straight year and the women’s coach of the year for the third consecutive season.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video