The Milligan University women’s basketball team opened the new year with a three-game win streak and entered Wednesday’s game with Reinhardt 10-2, good for third place in the Appalachian Athletic Conference standings.
Sophomore Lauren Longmire has stepped into a starring role as she ranks fifth in the AAC in scoring at 14.5 points per game. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference in free throws made, field goals made, and assists. Longmire also owns top-20 rankings in the 15-team conference in field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, three-point percentage, defensive rebounding and assists-to-turnover ratio.
Senior forward Stacia Wilson has set a career high for points in a single season, and leads the Buffs with seven rebounds per game. Senior guard Kayla Romines boasts career highs in points per game and shooting percentages. Romines has drained 33 three-pointers in the first 16 games of the season.
Senior guard Kristy Galea, a transfer from Division II Alderson Broaddus last season, has seen her production rise as well. She joins Wilson and Romines at nine points per game and has scored in double-figures in four of the Buffs’ last six outings heading into the week.
Men’s basketball
The Milligan men’s basketball team nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages against No. 12 Union on Monday. The short-handed Buffs, playing without three of their top five leading scorers, scored 24 points in the final two minutes of regulation before falling 95-92 to the defending AAC champions.
Freshman Dylan Bartley of Sullivan East has enjoyed a breakout season as the Buffs’ leading scorer at 18 points per game. He ranks second in the AAC with 50 three-pointers in 15 games. Sophomore transfer Sam Gold is the Buffs’ second-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game with a 51 percent mark from the floor.
The Buffs welcomed back junior sharpshooter Jackson Gabriel and sophomore forward Piripi Korent in recent weeks and look to make a run in the AAC Tournament. The Buffs entered the week ninth in the AAC standings; the top eight teams qualify for conference postseason play.
Swimming
Milligan’s nationally-ranked swim teams have a pair of home meets scheduled over the next 10 days. The Buffs host Lees-McRae on Friday before welcoming fellow national contender Cumberlands next Saturday afternoon.
The Buffs men and women are No. 4 in the latest Swimcloud NAIA National Championship rankings and look to repeat last year’s top-five national finish for both squads.
The Buffs feature four top-30 ranked men: Stephen Gilbert, Andre Bazzana, Caleb Fry and Peter Gilbert. The Buffs have seven women ranked in the top 70 nationally as Gabby MacPherson, Tyler Cates, Kaylee Williams, Liz Mahan, Mary Grace Bitting, Riley Renaud and Samantha van Vuure highlight the women’s squad.
The AAC Swimming Championships begin Feb. 9 at the Kingsport Aquatics Center.