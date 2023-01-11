thumbnail_Lauren Longmire (2).jpg

Lauren Longmire leads the Milligan women at 14.5 points per game this season.

 Milligan athletics

The Milligan University women’s basketball team opened the new year with a three-game win streak and entered Wednesday’s game with Reinhardt 10-2, good for third place in the Appalachian Athletic Conference standings.

Sophomore Lauren Longmire has stepped into a starring role as she ranks fifth in the AAC in scoring at 14.5 points per game. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference in free throws made, field goals made, and assists. Longmire also owns top-20 rankings in the 15-team conference in field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, three-point percentage, defensive rebounding and assists-to-turnover ratio.

