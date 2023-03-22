On Tuesday, Milligan received prominent national rankings in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NAIA Program of the Year mid-year update. The women own the No. 1 spot with the men slotted at No. 3.
To be considered for the NAIA Program of the Year, teams must qualify for each NAIA national championship (cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field) and scoring is based on the team's finish at each championship. The mid-year updates includes results from the 2022 NAIA Cross Country National Championships and the 2022-23 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Both Milligan cross country teams finished as national runners-up at the cross country nationals in Tallahassee, Fla., in November. At the NAIA Indoors in Brookings, S.D., earlier this month, Milligan won three individual national championships on its way to a fifth-place women’s team finish and an eight-place showing for the men.
The Buffs have collected 15 NAIA All-American awards in cross country and track this academic year.
Aaron Jones (4th), Will Stockley (9th), Bryn Woodall (19th) and Jake Crow (38th) earned All-American honors in cross country as the men matched their 2021 national championship team score of 115.
Milligan's women also matched its All-American count from its 2021 national title team. Ellen Mary Kearney (8th), Caitlin Dominy (14th) and Alyssa Bearzi (18th) each earned that honor by finishing in the top 20.
At the indoor track national meet, Milligan notched its fourth straight top-10 men's finish and its highest women's team finish in program history. The Buffs claimed NAIA national championships and collected eight All-American honors.
Woodall was the national champion in the men's 3k, Bearzi won her second career national title in the women's 5k and Jones claimed the men's 5k with an indoor program-record time (14:26.68).
The Milligan track & field teams are set to begin their outdoor seasons this weekend at the Raleigh Relays and Montreat College Open.
Women’s bowling
The women’s bowling team begins its run at the NAIA National Championship in Sterling Heights, Mich., on Thursday.
The Buffs will compete in 24 qualifying baker games to determine seeding for the double-elimination championship bracket.
Milligan earned a spot in the NAIA National Championship in the Buffs’ first season of competition by virtue of winning the inaugural Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championship and securing an automatic bid to the 12-team field.
The Buffs ranked No. 34 nationally across all levels of college bowling in the United States Bowling Congress’ national team rankings.
Freshman Emily Cheesman was announced as the first bowling All-American in school history Tuesday, emerging as a second-team NAIA selection.
Cheesman, who took home SSAC Conference Co-Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, ranked fifth nationally across all college freshmen with a 192.397 average this season.
Swimming
The swimming program had four student-athletes receive Academic All-America® honors from the College Sports Communicators (CSC) this week.
Rachel Connell, Kaylee Williams, Liz Mahan and Andre Bazzana received first team Academic All-America honors.
The quarter of swimmers are the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th CSC Academic All-Americans in Milligan University history. Milligan women’s swimming leads all athletic programs across campus with six all-time selections.
The 2022-23 season was another banner year for the Milligan swim programs. Both teams notched a fifth-place finish at the NAIA National Championships and the Buffs had a program record 28 total All-America honors at the meet.
The Buffs swept the Appalachian Athletic Conference team titles and took home 31 of 36 conference individual and relay crowns. Over the course of the season, Milligan set 27 team records and had a record 24 student-athletes qualify for the national meet.