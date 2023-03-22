Bearzi

Milligan's Alyssa Bearzi has claimed two NAIA national titles in the women's indoor 5k. (Natalia Rivas-Foster photo)

 Natalia Rivas-Foster

On Tuesday, Milligan received prominent national rankings in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NAIA Program of the Year mid-year update. The women own the No. 1 spot with the men slotted at No. 3.

To be considered for the NAIA Program of the Year, teams must qualify for each NAIA national championship (cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field) and scoring is based on the team's finish at each championship. The mid-year updates includes results from the 2022 NAIA Cross Country National Championships and the 2022-23 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

