Milligan’s swim teams claimed Appalachian Athletic Conference championships in men’s and women’s swimming in record-breaking fashion over the weekend at the Kingsport Aquatics Center. The Buffs won 31 of 36 contested championship events. The Buffs’ men took home 15 titles and Milligan’s women won a record 16 conference championships.

Milligan set 13 championship meet records and five program records at the event. The Buffs became the first program to sweep both team titles in back-to-back years. Milligan’s men became the first squad to win three-straight conference crowns while the Buffs’ women joined Brenau and Asbury as the only teams to win consecutive conference titles.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you