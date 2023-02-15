Milligan’s swim teams claimed Appalachian Athletic Conference championships in men’s and women’s swimming in record-breaking fashion over the weekend at the Kingsport Aquatics Center. The Buffs won 31 of 36 contested championship events. The Buffs’ men took home 15 titles and Milligan’s women won a record 16 conference championships.
Milligan set 13 championship meet records and five program records at the event. The Buffs became the first program to sweep both team titles in back-to-back years. Milligan’s men became the first squad to win three-straight conference crowns while the Buffs’ women joined Brenau and Asbury as the only teams to win consecutive conference titles.
Peter Gilbert and Riley Renaud were honored as the AAC Swimmers of the Year and AAC Freshmen of the Year. Gilbert won AAC titles in the 500-yard freestyle, 1650-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley, setting meet records in both distance freestyle events. Renaud took home individual conference crowns in the 200 free, 500 free and the 1650 free. She set the Milligan and AAC Championship meet record in the mile and the school record in the 500 free.
The Buffs turn their attention to the NAIA National Championships. The championship meet will take place in Columbus, Ga. March 1-4. The field for the meet will be announced Friday afternoon.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
The Milligan University indoor track & field teams are set to compete at the AAC Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Thursday and Friday. Heading into the conference championship meet, Milligan ranks No. 4 nationally on the men’s side and are slotted No. 6 nationally on the women’s in the latest USTFCCCA National Rating Index.
During the indoor season, Milligan’s men have racked up 23 national qualifying performances with 13 NAIA “A” standards and eight national top-five marks. Bryn Woodall owns the national No. 1 time in the 1,000 meters (2:26.58c) and Aaron Jones posted the top 3,000 meters time in the nation this season (8:08.40c). Milligan’s women’s indoor track & field team notched 14 national qualifying results, a dozen NAIA “A” standards and six national top-five marks. Alyssa Bearzi ranks second nationally in the 5k (16:58.31c), Caitlin Dominy is No. 2 in the NAIA in the 2k (9:46.12c) and the Buffs DMR unit of Dominy, Megan Christian, Ellen Mary Kearney and Bearzi sits second in the NAIA at 11:57.88.
BASEBALL
The Milligan baseball team won three of four games against Shawnee State at TVA Credit Union Ballpark over the weekend to move to 7-2 on the season. Milligan rallied back from a 7-2 fifth-inning deficit to win the first game 8-7. Anthony Guzman’s walk-off in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Buffs the opening game victory. After falling behind 5-1 in the second game, Milligan responded with 14-straight runs, including a grand slam by Caleb Berry and a two-run homer by Guzman.
The Buffs and Bears split on Saturday with Shawnee State winning the first game 6-5 and Milligan taking the second game 16-6. Brandon Marello, Braden Spano, Guzman, Casey Haire and Jack Sutton all drove in multiple runs in the series finale.
The Buffs open AAC league play this weekend with a three-game series at Columbia International.